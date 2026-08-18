WFIT Local & State News - August 18, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Today is election day in Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

"Polls for this mid-term primary election are open from 7AM to 7PM. Your voter information card has the name and address of your polling place. Bring a valid form of identification. Yes, you may wear t-shirts, buttons, hats, etc., which express your political preferences as long as you’re not actively campaigning. If you had received a Vote-by-Mail Ballot but want to vote in person tomorrow, bring your Mail Ballot with you to exchange for a paper ballot."

A nature-loving family has donated five acres containing rare pine rockland near the Redland for conservation.

WLRN environment editor Jenny Staletovich has the details.

"The donation marks the second time in less than a month that globally imperiled pineland is getting some love.

Last month, an anonymous donor gave nearly $1 million dollars to help protect the disappearing forest. Now the Andy family is donating a Z-shaped parcel to the Miami Blue Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association. The family patriarch, Gus, grew up in Miami and later moved to New Jersey where the family still runs the popular La Mer resort in Cape May.

Miami Blue plans on turning the land over to the county, which already owns nearly 50 acres of pineland that abut the property.

Over the years, about 98 percent of the county’s pinelands outside Everglades National Park have been bull-dozed over. That’s left a host of endangered species with a lot less forest they need to survive.

I’m Jenny Staletovich in Miami."

A Pilot project is bringing honeybees and solar sites together. WFIT’s Terri Wright reports.

"Florida Power & Light is exploring ways to combine solar energy production with agriculture, including a pilot program that integrates beekeeping and livestock grazing at solar energy centers across the state.

FPL has partnered with beekeepers in 18 counties and now has more than 40 honeybee projects at its solar sites.

Apiary owners say the solar sites provide access to remote areas and new natural resources for their bees. The pollinators also support surrounding farms and local food production.

Cattle and sheep grazing are also being considered as an alternative to traditional vegetation management, such as mowing, on its solar sites."

Revenue from property taxes that help fund children's services could be at risk – if voters approve Amendment 3 on the ballot this fall.

Lindsey Cannon is executive director for the Escambia County Children's Trust, one of 10 such trusts in Florida. Recently on The Florida Roundup, she broke down how that money is spent.

“What we look at is children are healthy, children are ready to succeed in school and life, children are safe and protected from abuse and neglect, and that they have supports to help them avoid risky behaviors.”]

Cindy Arenberg Seltzer is President and CEO of the Broward County Children's Trust.

“ The reason the Broward County Children's Services Council was created was because there were over 3,700 children in child welfare, foster care, as people may know it, and now that number is down to about 1,200.”

Both Cannon and Seltzer say funding for their respective trusts would be jeopardized if Amendment 3 passes.

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk