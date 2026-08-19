WFIT Local & State News - August 18, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Flock cameras are increasing in number across Florida and the nation. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains the controversy over the automated license plate reading cameras.



"Often referred to as Flock cameras, after a leading automated license plate reader vendor, these AI-powered cameras are drawing bipartisan criticism over concerns about privacy and mass surveillance.

Unlike traditional Florida traffic cameras, which are typically triggered by actions such as speeding or running a red light, Flock and similar license plate readers continuously capture vehicle data. More than 120,000 Flock cameras are now in use across 49 states. The ACLU and Center for Democracy & Technology warn that networks of these cameras could enable warrantless mass surveillance with little oversight."

Polling places opened across Florida at 7 a.m. in Tuesday’s primary elections, after nearly two million ballots had already been cast by mail and in early voting.

As of Tuesday morning, the state Division of Elections reported that about 1.15 million people had voted by mail.

More than 818 thousand ballots were cast through in-person early voting, which ended over the weekend.

Among votes cast prior to election day, registered Republicans outpaced Democrats by about 60 thousand votes.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd says no problems were reported as polling locations opened, adding that voters still have time to cast their ballots.

“The people who are going to make it to the general ballot are those who are going to get elected during the primary. Right now, we’re less than 20 percent statewide. I would encourage people to get to the polls. It’s hard to complain, when you don’t go vote.”

Democrats led Republicans in voting by mail, while members of the GOP dominated Democrats in early voting.

The state will start posting results at 8 p.m. Eastern time after polls close in the Panhandle, which is on Central time.

For parents of children with disabilities, finding the right school that supports their child’s individual needs can be a challenge.

WLRN education reporter Natalie La Roche Pietri tells us about a recently-launched website making it easier.

"In 60 seconds or less, the TeaganAI platform can compile a list of private, charter and virtual schools offering services that match the student's need.

Parents and guardians take a survey with questions about location, the student's age, disability diagnosis and what kind of support is needed – like behavioral skills or occupational therapy.

It was created by Orlando-based mom Chenenne Gonzalez.

" We really wanted to make sure that a parent can just do a really quick, like, is-this-the-right-thing assessment of the school."

Gonzalez named the website after her youngest son, Teagan, who has autism.

"Being a parent that struggled with this, I was just trying to make the process easier, because we have a lot going on. A lot of us have more than one kid and so trying to streamline this process for our child that may learn differently has just become a whole lot easier."

The website includes options for 33 counties statewide, including Broward and Miami-Dade.

I’m Natalie La Roche Pietri, in Weston."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk