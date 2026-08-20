WFIT Local & State News - August 20, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

Congressman Byron Donalds last night claimed the Republican nomination for governor. He beat out 10 other candidates for the spot, including Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins.

In his victory speech in front of hundreds of supporters in Orlando, Donalds, who won Trump’s endorsement early last year, said he would continue the state’s march toward conservative policies.

Property tax cuts, like those on the ballot in November in the form of a constitutional amendment, would remain a top policy priority, Donalds said.

“Whether Amendment 3 passes or fails, we are going to reform property taxes in our state with the goal of eliminating homestead property taxes once and for all.” (

DeSantis did not endorse any of the candidates in the race.

With that victory, Donalds will face off in the primary against David Jolly, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

Finding a school for children with special needs can be difficult. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares a website that can help find one.

"For parents of children with disabilities, finding a school that meets their child’s unique needs can be challenging. The TeaganAI platform aims to simplify the process by using a survey that asks about a child’s location, age, disability diagnosis, and needed services, such as behavioral support or occupational therapy.

The platform then generates a list of private, charter, and virtual schools that offer matching services. Parents can also see whether schools accept state vouchers, including the Family Empowerment Scholarship for students with unique abilities. The website is available 24/7 and currently includes school options in 33 Florida counties"

More than 1.3 million Floridians voted in person on Tuesday, pushing the primary turnout to just over 25 percent, according to numbers posted by the Division of Elections.

In total, nearly 3.36 million votes were cast in the primary out of 13.5 million registered voters in the state.

The overall turnout was more than the 22 percent in the 2024 primary that didn’t have the governors and Cabinet races but just under the 26 percent of the 2022 primary.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd says voters can continue to trust Florida’s election process, for both security and the speed of results.

“It's a testament to the hard work that we put in, statewide, 24/7/365. It’s the hard work that we put in in the non-election years that make election night successful.”

Figures posted by the division on Wednesday show nearly 1.24 million voted by mail and just over 818,000 voted in person at early voting locations prior to Tuesday.

Brevard County commissioners unanimously approved a study on hiking impact fees for developers. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

"If approved, it would mean higher fees on new development to fund local government services. For a single-family home, the combined impact fee would rise by 47% to nearly $7,000. A final vote by the Board of County Commissioners is required after a public debate. The county's current rates were established more than 25 years ago."

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk