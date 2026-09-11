WFIT Local & State News - September 11, 2026 PM

Brevard County eyes tax hike.

Brevard County commissioners moved ahead this week with a $2.4 billion tentative spending plan. The budget includes a declaration of "critical need" to override the county's voter-approved cap on growth in county property-tax revenue. Officials cite critical needs like a new animal shelter, aging infrastructure, and rising public safety costs for the increase. County officials estimate overriding the charter cap would generate roughly $17.7 million in additional property-tax revenue, about 8% more than the charter-compliant proposal would have generated. A final vote on the budget is scheduled for September 22.

Chinese tourist arrested for flying drone at KSC.

A Chinese tourist was arrested for flying a drone in restricted airspace over NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The drone captured footage of pads 39A and 39B before KSC police seized the device. The man faces two federal charges, including violation of national defense airspace. The event happened in July at Playa Linda Beach. The man was accompanied by three family members, and one told police they were vacationing in the United States and flew the drone to capture scenery. In August, federal prosecutors issued an arrest warrant charging him with violation of national defense airspace. Department of Homeland Security agents arrested him at a hotel next to Laguardia Airport in New York City. He is due to be arraigned next week in Orlando.

In related news, the next rocket launch from the Cape is scheduled for this Sunday afternoon. SpaceX is slated to send communications satellites to orbit for Luxembourg company SES. The Falcon 9 launch window opens at 2:40PM Sunday.

Florida pays $615K to workers fired over Charlie Kirk comments.

Florida's wildlife agency will pay $615,000 to settle free speech lawsuits from three fired employees. The employees were terminated for social media posts made after the death of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. In the three lawsuits, the workers argued that the state violated the First Amendment by firing them for their protected speech. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has declined to comment on the settlements.

How much does Florida pay in tariffs?

Florida has paid an estimated $12 billion in tariffs since January 2025. That’s the 8th highest in the nation. This cost is equivalent to about $1,300 per Florida household, with food, beverages, cars, and trucks being the most impacted imports. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation ranked all 50 states by the tariffs imposed by presidential action on top of regular statutory tariffs. A tariff is a tax on imported goods.

Bringing the Space Academy to Florida.

Space Florida says it's ready to compete for the headquarters of a U.S. Space Academy. President Donald Trump proposed the NASA-led academy last month. Its goal is to train the next-generation of professionals for the Space Force, NASA and commercial space industry.

No location has been selected. Space Florida’s CEO Rob Long says the state agency is ready to make the case for the Sunshine State once the White House releases the requirements.

“ We know that Florida would be a number one choice for a U.S. Space Academy just given Florida's ecosystem, whether that's the university system, the amount of space activity going on. You know, you can imagine having a student at a U.S. Space Academy looking out their, you know, window and seeing launches in the background.”

A presidential commission has been tapped to make the selection, although Trump indicated he would personally decide where it will go. Senator Ashley Moody, who is running for re-election, announced plans to file legislation that would bring the Space Academy to Florida.

