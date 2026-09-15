WFIT Local & State News - September 15, 2026 PM

Florida mail voting on track

The Supreme Court has lifted a cloud over the midterm elections, letting mail ballots flow as normal to voters. Florida elections officials say mail voting this year should not be disrupted. Florida's vote-by-mail process is considered secure due to safeguards implemented over several years. Experts say it would be too chaotic to change mail voting practices so close to the election.

FIU students claim First Amendment rights.

A federal judge allows a First Amendment lawsuit from Florida International University students to proceed. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

A federal judge says four Florida International University students have valid First Amendment arguments in a lawsuit challenging their suspension or expulsion over an off-campus WhatsApp group chat that included racist and violent remarks. In a September 14 order, Chief U.S. District Judge Cecilia Altonaga acknowledged that universities can regulate student speech that disrupts classes or causes substantial disorder. But she said a school’s authority is more limited when speech occurs off campus, particularly when it involves political or religious expression. The judge ruled that FIU’s disciplinary process must be completed before the students’ lawsuit can move forward.

Beachside bus routes threatened.

A decision by the state to end a transportation grant could leave hundreds of Brevard hospitality workers unable to get to the their jobs beachside. The move to rescind $1.4 million in grant money by the Florida Department of Transportation has employees in Cape Canaveral and Cocoa Beach scrambling to find for a solution. Funding for two routes connecting the barrier island to the mainland are expected to be eliminated entirely next year. Route 4, which runs along State Road 520, and Route 9, a trolley serving State Road A1A, are threatened by lack of funding.

Cape Canaveral considers how to permit 'fake grass.’

A new Florida law prevents local governments from banning artificial turf on single-family lots of one acre or less. Cities like Cape Canaveral are considering new permitting processes to ensure compliance with state standards and address local environmental concerns. The law does not apply to condominiums, duplexes, parks, athletic fields, or commercial properties. The concerns over fake grass lawns focus on microplastics, harmful chemicals and reduced rainwater drainage. Today, Cape Canaveral will consider a new permitting process so the city has at least has some oversight of how artificial lawns get installed.

Florida proposes new rules for sloths.

Florida’s wildlife agency has proposed new rules to strengthen protection for sloths imported into the state. The move comes after dozens of sloths died at a planned Orlando tourism attraction. The proposed rules require importers to have sloth-specific experience and would require an inspection of the proposed facility. But people could still import wild-caught sloths into the state with a permit, and they would have not have to report animal deaths to Florida Fish & Wildlife.

Florida leads nation in lightning deaths.

Lightning routinely kills more people each year than tornadoes, or hurricanes. The state of Florida leads the nation in the number of people who die from lightning strikes. So far this year, six people have died in Florida from lightning. Those deaths include people from Michigan, Utah, Colorado, and Florida. The National Weather Service says the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside a large, enclosed structure with plumbing and electrical wiring. If no building is available, then an enclosed metal vehicle is a safe alternative. Definitely avoid open spaces, water, and porches.

