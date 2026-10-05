WFIT Local & State News - October 5, 2026 PM

Last chance to register to vote.

Today is the deadline to register to vote for the November 3rd election. Several races will be decided, including Florida governor, U.S. Senate, several U.S. House races and municipal races. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.

You can register by:

physically mailing a registration application, but it must be postmarked by today.

Online at Votebrevard.gov by midnight today

Through any tax collector's office that issues FL driver's licenses or state ID cards.

For any other questions, call or email the Brevard County Supervisor of Elections. Details at Votebrevard.gov

You'll need your Florida driver's license or ID card, its issue date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

Brevard County voters who want to vote by mail this year need to submit a new request. The deadline to request a mail ballot is October 22.

You can return your ballot by mail using the prepaid envelope, or drop it off at a secure ballot intake station at any of the four Supervisor of Elections offices. Remember to sign your ballot. You can also track it online at VoteBrevard dot gov.

Early voting runs October 19th through the 31st. Election Day is November 3rd.

How have the SpaceX rocket launches impacted Texans?

SpaceX is moving forward with plans to launch its massive Starship rocket from the Space Coast - amid concerns about noise and environmental damage. Florida Today sent a reporter to South Padre Island to find out how Texans are coping with the Starship launches. Texas residents report mixed experiences, from community excitement and window rattling to concerns over property damage and wildlife impact. Some Texas homeowners have filed a federal lawsuit against SpaceX, claiming the powerful rocket launches have damaged their property. FLORIDA TODAY found that many Texas residents and business owners refused to comment when asked for their thoughts on Starship and SpaceX. And as soon as the end of the year, Starship could be launching from Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A, bringing a rocket unlike anything the Space Coast has seen, more powerful than even the Saturn V or NASA's new moon rocket, SLS.

Cape Canaveral city council weighs future of cultural center.

Cape Canaveral's cultural center, known as the CAPE Center, closed Oct 1. The Brevard Cultural Alliance has proposed taking over the center's operations, which could save the city around $150,000 annually. The city council has tabled the proposal for 20 days to further review the details. Some council members have raised the idea of selling the building instead. The decision comes as the city faces a $4 million budget shortfall after years of overspending and no reserves.

Not out of the woods yet…

A quiet hurricane season doesn't mean Florida is out of the woods yet. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring portions of the Gulf for tropical development over the next week. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says even if development happens, the big story will continue to be the rain.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are giving an area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf a medium chance of development over the next week. If a systems forms, its center of circulation will likely head towards the central Gulf states. What this means for Florida is that the state will be on the system's wet side, with breezy conditions and heavy rainfall over the upcoming weekend. The heavy rainfall will likely lead to additional flooding concerns, especially for neighbors that are still seeing precipitation from a stalled frontal boundary.

The Atlantic basin has yet to produce a hurricane this year, and if the season finishes without one, it would be the least active season in modern times.

