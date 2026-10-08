WFIT Local & State News - October 8, 2026 PM

Isaias becomes the first hurricane of the season.

Isaias has strengthened to become the first hurricane of the 2026 season. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that Isaias will begin its northward turn.

So far, Isaias has been tracking to the east but today into tomorrow, high pressure in the Atlantic and trough of low pressure over the eastern United States should guide and actually accelerate the storm northward. Additional intensification is likely as it nears landfall and Isaias could very well be a category 2 hurricane just before or at landfall, which is forecasted to occur late Friday or early Saturday along the coast of Alabama or along the coast of the westernmost Panhandle.

Megan says that Isaias won’t directly impact our area, but the storm will keep on and off showers in the forecast through the weekend, which could lead to local flooding. In addition, rough surf and rip currents are likely at Atlantic beaches this weekend.

Hope Florida report expunged.

A court has shut down criticism of Hope Florida. A Leon County Grand Jury had criticized members of the DeSantis administration in a Hope Florida report alleging fraud. Yesterday an appeals court threw out the grand jury report, saying the grand jury jury had exceeded its authority.

Brevard plans to pay residents for yard improvements.

Brevard County commissioners this week unanimously approved drafting an amendment to the Save Our Indian River Lagoon project plan that would make funding available to private property owners for the first time. The funds could be used for rain barrels, bioswales, rain gardens, French drains, tree plantings, and vegetation buffers, all intended to slow stormwater and reduce nutrient pollution before it enters the lagoon.

In related news, a new study shows the effects of Hypoxia in the Banana River. The study is from Florida Tech assistant professor of marine sciences Austin Fox. It’s based on the most widespread testing ever of oxygen levels across the Banana River. It found that low levels of oxygen are contributing to the re-release of nutrients buried on the river floor that feed harmful algal blooms. Hypoxic events caused by muck pulling oxygen out of the water are detrimental to lagoon marine life.

Time to get jabbed.

Officials say now is the time to get a flu vaccine before cases rise. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine every year, with rare exceptions. Vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of serious complications, including adults 65 and older and people with chronic conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart or lung disease. The vaccine can reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death, and can make symptoms less severe for people who still get sick. It takes about two weeks for the body to develop protection after vaccination. Flu cases typically increase in December, but can begin earlier and continue into spring. The 2026-27 vaccine is trivalent, protecting against three influenza viruses: two type A strains and one type B strain.

Flu vaccines are available through doctors' offices, pharmacies, health departments, urgent care centers and some workplaces and schools.

Student killed by video display.

A Palm Bay student was killed yesterday in a freak accident. According to the school board, the student died after being struck by a video display board at Riviera Elementary. Support and counseling services will be made available to students and staff at Riviera Elementary.

