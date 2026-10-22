WFIT Local & State News - October 22, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk.

The age of "The Jetsons" is closer than we think. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details of the police department's plans to be the first in the country to employ a flying vehicle as part of its force.

"Florida Polytechnic University announced that the Lakeland University's police department would be the first law enforcement agency to employ an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle.

Named Astro after the dog in the 1960s cartoon, the vehicle was developed by California-based Jetson.

Florida Poly is awaiting final approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to officially use the vehicle in its police operations.

The goal is to monitor the campus and surrounding area, assist with post-storm recovery, deliver emergency supplies as needed, and assist other law enforcement agencies."

While no official date is set, signs suggest SpaceX's massive Starship could soon launch from Florida. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

"SpaceX has stated multiple times that their goal is for a Kennedy Space Center launch by the end of the year. Launch infrastructure, including Pad 39A and the "Gigabay" assembly building, is nearing completion at Kennedy Space Center. And this week SpaceX’s barge delivered Starship equipment to KSC. The big clue will be when the first Starship or Super Heavy booster arrives in Florida. That has not yet happened."

Candidate Angie Nixon and Senator Bernie Sanders came to Melbourne for a rally last Saturday, WFIT's Harrison Taylor has the details

"Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon came to Melbourne last Saturday to an enthusiastic crowd.

The event took place at the parking lot across from the Crowne Plaza Hotel in light rain and wind with an attendance of over one thousand people.

"What's up Brevard County? Are you ready for election day? Are y'all ready to fight back? Are you all ready to put an end to the corruption that is driving up our prices and ruining our democracy?"

That was Senate candidate Angie Nixon, the democratic candidate for the United States Senate in Florida. Nixon voiced her support for unions and disapproved of the actions of her competitor Senator Ashley Moody.

"And I am so excited that I am going to Washington to fight alongside him, Senator Bernie Sanders"

Taylor: Independent Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders came down to Florida to tour the state with Angie Nixon and help drum up support for her campaign.

"Angie Nixon is a candidate who, unlike many in congress, understands what real life is about. She is from the working class and is going to fight for the working class""

For these stories and more, visit FloridaToday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk