WFIT Local & State News - October 23, 2026 PM

Florida GOP pulls suit over tv ads.

The Florida Republican party has withdrawn its lawsuit over a tv ad produced by the Democrats. The ad targets Attorney General James Uthmeier and his involvement in the Hope Florida scandal. Both parties claimed victory. The GOP said the lawsuit achieved its goal. Meanwhile the Democrats released a new ad, doubling down on the accusations.

Vaccine mandates subject of legal action.

The state’s proposed rule to end certain vaccine mandates for school entry has hit a roadblock. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

A legal petition has been filed by the Florida Academy of Family Physicians to prevent the elimination of Florida’s vaccine requirements.

The Florida Academy of Family Physicians argues that the state did not follow the law in its attempt to remove the vaccine mandates. It also says that the Department of Health didn’t provide any new scientific evidence questioning the safety, effectiveness, or necessity of the vaccines.

Dr. Danielle Carter is the president of the Florida Academy. She spoke earlier this month during a public comment session in Orlando.

“There is no scientific or epidemiologic evidence, past or present, to support the removal, and doing so would endanger Floridians' health.”

The school entry vaccines affected by the proposed rule are to prevent hepatitis B, chickenpox, HIV, and pneumococcal disease. The state was on track to apply the new rule this year, but now says it is contingent on this legal proceeding.

Death penalty capitol of the developed world.

Florida has turned into the death penalty capital of the developed world. Gov. DeSantis has spent the last two years in office rapidly accelerating Florida’s use of its death chambers. He’s overseen the most executions of any modern-era Florida governor - 18 executions so far this year. That beats last year’s total, which was a record in Florida’s modern history.

Will the next Governor scale back? Hard to say since neither David Jolly or Byron Donalds have discussed in detail whether they keep up the cadence of executions.

A possible plea deal in the Anna Kepner case.

The teenager accused of killing Anna Kepner of Titusville on a family cruise may agree to a plea deal to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison. Defense attorneys for Timothy Hudson asked a judge for more time before deciding whether to plead guilty or go to trial. The judge extended the deadline to January 15th. A criminal defense attorney who is not affiliated with the case, said the delay could involve a mental health exam to evaluate an insanity defense.

SpaceX is in the green.

In business news, SpaceX swung to making a profit in the most recent quarter. In its second earnings report as a public company, SpaceX said revenue for the three months that ended Sept. 30 was over $14 billion, more than 2.5 times as much as a year earlier. Profit totaled $4.4 billion, compared with a net loss of over $1 billion last year. Much of that increase was attributed to the Starlink satellite constellation and a fast-growing artificial intelligence business.

New fees at Sebastian Inlet.

An ordinance to create a new barrier island land authority passed in a unanimous vote by the Brevard Board of County Commissioners this week. With the passage of the ordinance, Sebastian Inlet State Park will adopt new surcharges for visitors. The Brevard Barrier Island Land Authority can buy and manage land, along with handling grants and bonds, to protect the barrier island from south of Melbourne Beach to Sebastian Inlet State Park. The authority will fund itself through new surcharges at Sebastian Inlet State Park. Visitors will pay 50 cents per person, $5 per annual auto entrance permit and $2.50 per night for overnight stays.

