WFIT Local &n State News - October 26, 2026

Creation of IRL canals and causeways mucked up the Lagoon.

Muck is way worse for the Indian River Lagoon than previously thought. A new study from Florida Tech stops short of saying resource managers should do more to remove the muck or "cap" it with sand. But the authors of the study also say their new data helps pinpoint rancid muck hotspots where lagoon cleanups could have the most ecological bang for the taxpayer buck. Dredging up sand from the lagoon, most of it during the Space Race, forged the canals and land for homes along Cocoa Beach and Brevard's other beachside communities. That and the dredging to create the causeways drastically blunted how the lagoon used to flow and mix, which in turn lead to many of the water quality problems the lagoon has long suffered. Now, Florida Tech is zeroing in on where muck filled those dredge holes to the most detriment to the lagoon, which could help the county figure out where to focus restoration dredging.

Brevard nonprofits could be hurt by Amendment 3.

The passage of Amendment 3 could impact Brevard nonprofits. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us why.

Brevard County nonprofits are seeing unprecedented demand for food, housing, and senior services, while facing budget shortfalls and long waiting lists.

At Aging Matters in Brevard, which administers Meals on Wheels, residents are already waiting for nutritional assistance. Federal budget cuts have added to the strain.

211 Brevard fields thousands of calls each month from people seeking help with everything from groceries and electric bills to emergency shelter.

United Way of the Space Coast funds programs for children, survivors of domestic violence and trauma, and seniors. Its CEO warns that Amendment 3 could shift decisions about property tax spending from local communities to the state. The Florida Nonprofit Alliance says passage could force local governments to make difficult budget choices.

Outro: Nonprofit leaders also warn that private donations cannot replace public funding for essential services. In America today, fewer than 25 percent of individuals actually give philanthropically.

I95/SR538 ramps closed overnight.

Overnight lane closures on I-95/SR 528 ramps. Tonight thru Wednesday if you drive near I-95 and S.R. 528 in Brevard County, watch for overnight lane closures while crews add permanent pavement markings and reflectors. All ramps will stay open but some lanes will be blocked. Closures are overnight, 8 p.m.–6 a.m.

Rough time for Space Coast Beaches.

Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that the rough conditions along the coast could last through most of the week.

The combination of a developing area of low pressure off the coast in the southwest Atlantic and a ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S. is helping to funnel a flow out of the northeast. That in combination with King Tides and the full moon, is leading heightened water levels, erosion and occasional coastal flooding during periods of high tides. Even though chances for seeing scattered showers may wane over the coming days, wind gusts will remain elevated through the week, which keep the surf hazardous for inexperienced swimmers.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne says a coastal flood warning and high surf advisories are in effect until early Thursday. And there’s a high risk of rip currents through late Wednesday. Entering the surf is strongly discouraged.

