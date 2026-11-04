WFIT Local & State News - November 4, 2026

Blue Wave doesn’t reach Brevard.

Republicans in Brevard County secured victories in most local races, countering the nationwide "blue wave.” Republican Rep. Mike Haridopolos was reelected to represent Florida's 8th Congressional District, defeating Jennifer Jenkins. Republican Micah Loyd won the county commission race for North Brevard. The Republican candidates easily won five of the six State Legislature seats representing Brevard County. Florida House seat 33 may still be too close to call. Democrat Dan McDow and Republican Monique Miller may be subject to a recount.

In the Brevard school board election, Kyle Savage triumphed over incumbent Gene Trent and Michele McCormack claimed victory over Tammy Dennis.

Brevard voters overwhelmingly approved two local school tax measures. The ballot measure to renew the local half-cent sales tax to help protect the Indian River Lagoon also won over 75% approval from Brevard County voters.

For other local races visit FloridaToday.com for final tallies.

In the statewide races, Republican Byron Donalds defeated David Jolly for governor. And James Uthmeier will continue as State Attorney General. Republican Ashley Moody defeated Democrat Angie Nixon for the US Senate seat. Nixon remained defiant:

"The war is not over, 2028 is around the corner, so Ashley Moody, you better get it right, cause we're coming for you."

Florida voters rejected Amendments 1 and 2 to the state constitution, but approved Amendment 3. That will dramatically reduce property taxes in Florida starting next year. WUSF's Douglas Soule reports it'll also reduce revenues to local governments.

“The ballot measure needed at least 60 percent of the vote to pass. It got a couple percentage points more than that. Jackson Peel is the communications director for Save Our Services - No on 3. It campaigned for a no vote. Peel has this warning.

[“Unfortunately, the affordability crisis that has shaped this entire election also helped propel support for Amendment Three. People are struggling, and they need relief. And now, all of our communities are going to be forced to respond to this and figure out how they're going to manage their budgets."]

Supporters say property taxes have gotten way too high and local governments are spending too much. But Peel says Amendment 3 means residents will either see fewer services or have to pay higher taxes elsewhere to cover the reduction.

Flood recap.

Resident of southern Brevard county won’t soon forget this week’s rain and resulting floods. First responders conducted hundreds of search and rescue operations, evacuating residents trapped by rising waters. Florida Fish and Wildlife officers evacuated 190 residents alone. The storm resulted in two confirmed deaths and significant damage to roads and homes.

Post-flood health advice.

If you still have flood waters in your neighborhood, The Department of Health Brevard warns you that flood waters could be contaminated with bacteria and viruses. Avoid skin contact with flood waters especially if you have open cuts and wounds. If you are unsure if your tap water is safe, boil or disinfect it. If your private well is affected by flood waters, there may disease-causing organisms in your water making it unsafe to drink. And if you have a residential septic system, minimize water use as much as possible. Do not have the septic tank pumped or the drainfield repaired until the flood water has receded.

Flood response website.

In response to recent severe weather and flooding conditions impacting Brevard County, United Way Space Coast has launched a dedicated Disaster Response webpage to connect residents with critical information, resources, and volunteer opportunities. The online hub serves as a centralized source for disaster-related updates. Volunteer interest, Updates on community response and recovery efforts, and Links to emergency management and partner resources.

www.uwspacecoast.org/disaster-response

