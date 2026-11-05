WFIT Local & State News - November 5, 2026 PM

St. Johns river poses flood risks.

Rising water on the St. Johns River resulting from Monday's record rainfall event is expected to reach close to major flood stage. There’s a potential for flooding in areas west of I-95 in Brevard. Residents who live in this area should closely monitor conditions and, if needed, Brevard County has two shelters open and available at the South Mainland Community Center in Micco and the Wickham Park Senior Center in Melbourne.

Post-flood pests.

Receding floodwaters can lead to an increase in pests. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us how to fight back

As floodwaters recede, residents face another threat: mosquitoes, ants, rodents and other pests looking for food and dry shelter. Standing water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes that can spread disease. Empty anything that collects water, including plant saucers, tires, birdbaths and garbage cans.

Flooding also drives roaches, spiders and rodents indoors. Fire ants can form floating rafts that deliver painful stings during cleanup. Experts recommend sealing doors, windows and storm-damaged openings to keep pests out. Termites can also become a problem by feeding on water-damaged wood. Meanwhile, spoiled food and other organic waste can attract flies. Securely bag trash and keep it in covered containers until collection. A few precautions can help prevent pest problems as communities recover from flooding.

Boil water notice.

A precautionary boil water notice is still in effect for all City of Melbourne water customers, including City of West Melbourne, and beachside communities from south of the Pineda Causeway to Indialantic. The city estimates the notice could last through the end of the day Friday. Boil all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Bring water to a rolling boil for 1 minute before use, or use bottled water.

DeSantis want to implement Amendment 3 ASAP.

Florida voters on Tuesday signed off on a sweeping measure to cut property taxes. Now Gov. DeSantis wants to pass measures tied to Amendment 3 before he leaves office in January. He says lawmakers need to pass legislation to implement Amendment 3.

["We are going to do the special session. I'm going to let the the legislature propose when they want to do it. I think they should do it when it's convenient for them."]

But it doesn't sound like the next House speaker or Senate President share his sense of urgency since the effect of the amendment won't kick in until later in 2027. DeSantis wants a special session to implement a ‘taxpayer bill of rights’. He sees it as the best way to prepare for Amendment 3 property tax cuts. The amendment takes effect Jan. 1, but the first two years of its property tax exemption are set in the Florida Constitution already. The amendment allows legislators to eventually expand homestead exemptions to the full value of homes.

NASA’s MAX Power event is this weekend.

NASA's inaugural Max Power expo is a three-part aerospace showcase at Kennedy Space Center, starting this Saturday and Sunday. Officials hope the expo will eventually rival major international aerospace events. The event features an airshow with the Air Force Thunderbirds, interactive exhibits and activities with astronauts at the KSC visitor complex, and a technology expo at the Shuttle Landing Strip. General admission tickets to the airshow both days are sold out. But you could pay for admission to the Visitor Complex, about 5 miles away. Or for a closer view you could attend the technology expo at KSC.

Tourism officials are "expecting over 50,000 visitors, so be prepared for heavy traffic in Titusville.

