WFIT Local & State News - November 16, 2026 PM

L3Harris blamed for FAA outage.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for flights across the United States on Friday. And Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seemed to blame Melbourne-based L3Harris for the trouble.

“What we’re working to determine was whether we had incompetence, meaning was it installation error from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router.”

Duffy said the travel woes began at one of the FAA's remote locations where L3Harris was replacing aging copper wire with fiber, work that’s been occurring for decades. The router that was installed starting flooding others on the air traffic control system causing communication issues and disruption in radar feeds. L3Harris' spokesperson did not respond to Florida Today messages seeking comment. More than 17,000 flights across the US were eventually cancelled by the problem.

ULA launches Vulcan rocket.

Bad news for United Launch Alliance. ULA launched its latest rocket, Vulcan for the first flight since an anomaly grounded it last February. The Vulcan was to send 40 broadband satellites into a low Earth for Amazon to help deploy its satellite network. But the Vulcan suffered an anomaly 10 minutes into the flight and failed to deliver the Amazon mission to orbit. The Amazon Leo constellations will eventually use more than 3,000 low Earth orbit satellites. And the ULA flight was the first in a 38-mission contract deploying satellites.

In other space news, SpaceX achieved a historic aerospace milestone by successfully catching the upper-stage Starship rocket with the launch tower's mechanical arms in Texas following a day-long orbit of Earth. It was Starship’s 15th test flight.

Local impact of Amendment 3.

The passage of Amendment 3 will result in cuts to local services. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Brevard County officials are bracing for a major budget impact after Florida voters approved Amendment 3, expanding the homestead property tax exemption.

The county estimates it could lose more than 87-million dollars in annual property tax revenue, roughly 26-percent, if current tax rates remain unchanged.

County Manager Jim Liesenfelt warns that while some essential services are protected, nearly every area of county operations could be affected.

Law enforcement, fire rescue, roads, stormwater management, parks and libraries could all face budget pressures.

Local leaders are exploring options that include raising tax rates, imposing new fees or cutting services. The small town of Melbourne Village has even raised the possibility of dissolution or a county takeover.

Dengue fever surges in Florida.

Florida’s dengue outbreak grew by 100 cases in one week, surging to 624. The mosquito-borne disease is also called breakbone fever, due to the pain it causes. Recent heavy rainfall may increase the mosquito population and lead to a further rise in cases. The Florida Department of Health in Brevard has issued an advisory for mosquito born illnesses in the county, with at least one case of dengue fever reported.

Where does Florida rank for healthcare costs?

Healthcare costs and spending are rising. New reports shed light on how much they are increasing in Florida and how those costs compare nationally. Florida's ranking for healthcare costs varies significantly depending on the report, ranging from the worst in the nation to the middle of the pack. Several studies indicate Florida has a high percentage of uninsured adults, with some residents forgoing care due to rising costs. WalletHub ranked Florida as the 10th worst state for healthcare. Despite that poor ranking, it also found Sunshine State residents on average spent the 44th lowest share of income on healthcare in the country. Florida's decision not to expand Medicaid eligibility is cited as a contributing factor to higher healthcare costs and disparities.

