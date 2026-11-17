Rainy, windy week.

Here we go again. The National Wether Service in Melbourne is predicting heavy rain and local flooding through at least the end of the workweek. Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that excessive rain accumulations are possible.

Right so there’s quite the dynamic situation setting up. At the surface, winds will be persistently blustery, onshore from the east which will help to draw moisture from the Atlantic Gulf stream overhead. This, plus a mid-level disturbance arriving from the west will create a sustained chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce heavy rainfall. This pattern will stall overhead for the next few days and rain totals near or surpass a half a foot through Friday or Saturday, especially for spots along and east of I-95.

Many along the Space Coast are still feeling lasting impacts from the heavy rain that fell a few weeks ago. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch through Friday evening for much of east central Florida, including Brevard County. Rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches are forecast with localized higher amounts of 8 to 12 inches. And for Space Coast beaches, there’s a high surf advisory and high risk of rip currents through Thursday evening. Expect localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

Brevard Emergency Management says if you missed today’s free distribution of sandbags, you could go to the hardware store and buy empty bags to fill yourself, or use bags of mulch or topsoil. It’s illegal to fill bags with sand from the beach. And it’s good practice to lay down plastic sheeting under the bags. If you live in the incorporated town of Melbourne Beach you can pick up sandbags at the Town Hall as long as supplies last.

FAA working with L3Harris on outage.

Transport Secretary Sean Duffy says that Melbourne-based L3Harris is examining two routers believed to be at the center of last week's air traffic meltdown. Duffy posted on social media that an FAA team is on site at the L3Harris lab in Florida analyzing the router that was the likely cause of Friday’s nationwide ground stop. L3Harris has been the FAA's prime communications contractor for decades and is in the middle of replacing the agency's copper wires with fiber-optic cables. Duffy also said Sunday that he wants to "get away from L3Harris," but can't since the company actually owns the FAA’s communication system and equipment.

Gas prices continue to drop.

Florida’s motorists are getting some relief as gas prices drop to an eight-month low. According to AAA, prices declined 19 cents last week, to a state average of $3.62 a gallon. GasBuddy.com showed that Melbourne Marathon station with a price of $3.37 this morning.

State heads asked to submit their resignations.

With Inauguration Day approaching for Florida’s governor on Jan. 5, Ron DeSantis says he’d like an orderly and seamless transfer of leadership to the incoming Byron Donalds administration. So he’s asked that all agency heads submit a letter of resignation effective at the close of business on January 4.

Port Canaveral fleet grows for the winter.

Port Canaveral welcomed back two cruise ships for the winter sailing season. The Norwegian Escape and MSC Grandiosa returned to Canaveral, offering a larger capacity for their two cruise lines. Cruise ships have been getting larger, which increases revenue for Port Canaveral. Brevard is challenging Miami for the title of the world’s busiest cruise port.

