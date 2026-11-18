Flood Watch in effect until Friday.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports the risk for excessive rainfall and flooding has increased through at least Friday. A Flood Watch remains in effect. The greatest potential for flooding will exist along the coast but impacts will be felt over interior sections as well.

Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that rain totals over the next few days could surpass a half a foot in some areas.

The area we are most concerned about for excessive rainfall is the region along and east of the I-95 corridor. In those spots, conservative forecasts lean more toward 4-to-8-inch accumulations through Friday However, some models do lean toward even higher localized amounts… approaching 10 to 12 inches through Friday. Now our region is still saturated, we’ve still not entirely drained out from the extreme rainfall from a few weeks ago, and the additional inches that are going to fall today and tomorrow will only heighten the flash flood risk.

Megan says that in addition to heavy rain and flash flooding, winds are going to remain quite gusty over the next few days. She says that rough surf and beach erosion will continue. In addition, all this rainfall will drain into the St. Johns River, and that the flooding along the river will persist, even after the rain abates.

A water main break in a Palm Bay neighborhood adds to the flooding threat. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains.

As residents prepared for more rain, a 12-inch water main break on Riviera Drive left residents under a boil-water notice. Water service was restored by 7 p.m., but officials did not specify how many homes were affected, speculating that the break may have been caused by the pipe's age and saturation from recent heavy rainfall.

The City of Melbourne reports that flood debris pickup is continuing, but to be patient. The City’s disaster debris contractor has already collected over 1,000 cubic yards of storm debris and is running three trucks. They’ll keep collecting until finished, which is expected to take about two more weeks.

A bipartisan group of 27 congressmen is asking President Trump to approve FEMA flood assistance for Brevard County. The requested major disaster declaration, submitted by the governor, could unlock federal individual assistance for affected community members. If approved, the federal aid could pay for temporary housing and cover property damages not covered by renters' insurance.

No special session on Amendment 3.

It doesn’t look like Gov. DeSantis will get his special session before he leaves office to enact an implementing bill for Amendment 3. The governor wants a “taxpayers bill of rights,” tied to passage of the property tax cuts. But Florida Senate President Jim Boyd and Florida House Speaker Sam Garrison point out the measure contains a “self-implementing” clause. The effective date for amendment 3 is Jan. 1, but it won’t affect much until later next year, when cities and counties prepare their fiscal year budgets with reduced revenues. The House and Senate leaders believe that there’s time later on during the regular session to act.

One step forward, two steps back.

The FAA has paused rolling out the upgrades to its routers as the agency and L3Harris look into the technology failure that led to last week’s ground stop. L3 Harris technicians have linked the problem to a newly installed route in Arkansas. For now the FAA is relying on older routers that have been in place for 25 years.

