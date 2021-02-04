WFIT Celebrates International Clash Day

Legendary UK band The Clash used the power of music to share messages of peace, unity, anti-imperialism, anti-racism, poverty awareness, and freedom of expression. Tune in and become a part of International Clash Day 2021 on Friday, February 5th on Sound Waves from 10 -12. We're celebrating music as a tool for social consciousness, and a band that made it sound so good.

Spearheaded by KEXP in Seattle, WFIT joins radio stations and record stores world wide for #InternationalClashDay