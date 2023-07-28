Brevard’s biggest concert event delayed.

The Space Coast Music Festival in downtown Eau Gallie has been postponed until sometime next year. The free-admission festival had become Brevard’s biggest concert event. Last November 97 acts performed on seven stages. Organizers of the Space Coast Music Festival announced the postponement, citing construction projects in the Eau Gallie area. Festival proceeds helped provide music lessons and instruments for at-risk Brevard County students.