-
The new documentary "Citizen Ashe" tells the story of the life and activism of tennis great Arthur Ashe.
-
On April 15, 1947, a young Black man named Jackie Robinson took the field for the Brooklyn Dodgers and officially broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.
-
Before the retirement party confetti even had a chance to settle, the quarterback said he's unretiring. He'll return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season.
-
You want to talk GOATS? How about surfer Kelly Slater winning title at Billabong Pipeline Pro, days before his 50th birthday.
-
For 10 seasons, John Madden led the Oakland Raiders as head coach. After his retirement, he became a legendary NFL commentator for three decades.
-
Bobby Bowden won 377 games in his career, including two national titles, and took the Florida State University Seminoles to post-season bowl games in 27 consecutive years.
-
Moore grew up surfing with her father off Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. At 18, she became the youngest world champion surfer. Now, at 28, she's the first woman to win the Olympic gold medal in the sport.
-
"I tried to go out here and have fun," the U.S. superstar said, "but once I came out here, I was like, 'no, mental is not there, so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.'"
-
19-year-old Caroline Marks began surfing in Florida when she was three years old, sitting on the back of her dad's long board. Marks became the youngest woman to compete in a World Surf League event. Now, along with Carissa Moore from Hawaii, Marks is surfing at the Tokyo Olympics for Team USA.
-
Simone Biles, arguably the greatest gymnast in history, says she feels like the "the weight of the world" is on her shoulders.
-
Former Florida State University football coach Bobby Bowden says he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. "I am at peace," said Bowden, 91, who tested positive for COVID-19 in October.
-
Surfing events are scheduled for the Olympics in Japan for the first time, and local surfer, Caroline Marks, is competing.
-
Skateboarding, which started as a counter-culture movement, will now be brought to a global stage.
-
The floodgates have opened for college athletes in Florida and across the country to make money based on their names, images and likenesses, as the first contracts started to be inked Thursday.