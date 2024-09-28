Donate During our 2024 Fall Fund Drive to Help WFIT Reach $60,000
Call 321 674 8950 or donate securely online. Get your limited edition swag to support public radio for the Space Coast! Now is the best time to increase your membership if you're already a supporter.
WFIT’s Fall Fund Drive kicked off Saturday, September 28th and will run through Sunday, October 6th. As a member-supported public radio station, WFIT conducts two fund drives a year .
This is your opportunity to support the music, interviews, NPR news, events, and services WFIT provides as your public radio station.
WFIT's Fall 2024 Fund Drive marks the station's 49th consecutive year of broadcasting!
You get the new limited edition T-shirt for a $84 (or $7/month) donation! It won't be available after this drive, so call us today at 321-674-8950.
We also have hoodies, towels, totes, and the Silicone Pint!
Stay tuned to WFIT for special Fall Fund Drive programming and updates.