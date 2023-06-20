Tropical Storm Bret continues to track toward the Caribbean

The latest from the National Hurricane Center and satellite data confirms that Tropical Storm Bret is struggling to better organize today. Intensification is still likely the next 2 days but Bret may never reach hurricane status. Weakening is on track when it hits the Caribbean with drier air and unfavorable conditions. Tropical Storm Watches are possible for the Lesser Antilles soon.

For now, Bret is still expected to stay away from the U.S. mainland, but enough uncertainty remains that the storm will need to be monitored closely.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic, a disturbance/INVEST 93L now has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression the next few days. Latest models push the system into the north-central Atlantic, but we'll still need to pay close attention heading into next week.

Your Florida Storms app has everything you need to stay aware and prepared as a busy hurricane season appears to be unfolding.