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Clear Skies, Hidden Danger After the Storm: Day 6 Hurricane Prep Week

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published May 8, 2026 at 1:26 AM EDT

NOAA says some of the most overlooked dangers come after the storm. In Florida, recovery can be one of the riskiest phases—when people return, cleanup begins, and hidden hazards start to take over.

Meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes a look at some of those hidden dangers. Click the YouTube link below for more:

After a hurricane, emergency responders may be overwhelmed. So after the storm, help may not arrive right away. Roads may be blocked, and communication systems may be overloaded. If calls won’t go through, try texting, email, or social media instead.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson