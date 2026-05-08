Clear Skies, Hidden Danger After the Storm: Day 6 Hurricane Prep Week

NOAA says some of the most overlooked dangers come after the storm. In Florida, recovery can be one of the riskiest phases—when people return, cleanup begins, and hidden hazards start to take over.

Be prepared for hurricane season by knowing what to do during a storm. Whether you’ve evacuated or are sheltering in place, know what to expect from the hazards you may face. #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStronghttps://t.co/t4V0kCWyfF pic.twitter.com/zNgkwKvGCg — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) May 7, 2026

Meteorologist Leslie Hudson takes a look at some of those hidden dangers. Click the YouTube link below for more:

After a hurricane, emergency responders may be overwhelmed. So after the storm, help may not arrive right away. Roads may be blocked, and communication systems may be overloaded. If calls won’t go through, try texting, email, or social media instead.