Brightline OKs train stop in Cocoa

The passenger railroad Brightline said on March 12, 2024 it plans to have a Brevard County stop at what’s known as the Cocoa Curve. Brightline owns property at 2800 Clearlake Road in Cocoa, adjacent to the train tracks, just south of the SR 528 and US 1 intersection. The company didn’t provide any date on when construction might start. Brightline currently operates 32 trains a day that run through Brevard between Orlando and Miami. The Cocoa City Council last week unanimously voted to commit $5 million in city money for a Brightline station at that site, which helped trigger Brightline's commitment to have the train stop there.

