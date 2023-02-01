WFIT's Favorite New Releases for January 2023

The cold (by our standards) winter weather gave us a chance to catch up on the plethora of new music released in January. So many great singles and LPs dropped after the holiday lull including: Belle and Sebastian’s Late Developers just eight months after 2022's A Bit of Previous. Margo Price, with the assistance of guests like Mike Campbell, Sharon Van Etten, and Lucius further continued incorporating elements of rock, soul, and indie pop in her arrangements on Strays. R.E.M. drummer Bill Berry came out of retirement to join Athens, GA supergroup Bad Ends. Their debut The Power and the Glory is a fun walk down memory lane of college guitar rock. And King Tuff gets mellow and nostalgic in a good way on Smalltown Stardust.

Enjoy a playlist of some of our favorite releases from the month of January.