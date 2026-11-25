President Trump has declared Brevard and several other Florida counties major disaster areas following this month's flooding. The move means individuals affected by the floods can now apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and families recover from the effects of the disaster. To be eligible for federal aid under FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program, storm damage and losses must be from the recent flooding. If you have insurance, you must file a claim with your insurance company first. If you do not have insurance, or insurance does not cover your claim, begin applying for FEMA assistance. Apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA App.

