What You Plant Matters. Native Butterfly Flowers helps the environment by providing education and native Florida plants.

Native Butterfly Flowers is a Florida Native Plant nursery. Our goal is to create habitat using Florida Native Plant Species in homeowners' yards.

By implementing and facilitating environmentally sound native landscaping practices using Florida native plants, we can help you create a beautiful Florida native yard that supports the creatures around us and brings life to your yard.

The protection and conservation of the environment are our passion. Our educational backgrounds in ecology and conservation provide us with an understanding of nature and the tools to create functional, supportive Florida-native landscaping.

We promote the importance of living in harmony with an intact ecosystem not fighting to grow emerald green lawns by mowing, fertilizing and chemicalizing. Plant less demanding plants and spend more time in your garden enjoying the life your landscape supports.

Butterflies are important pollinators and have very specific life cycles. Encourage butterflies into your garden by planting native species of wildflowers, shrubs, and even trees. Butterflies and other pollinators use trees and shrubs as much as they do wildflowers. Plant nectar plants for adult butterflies and host plants for their babies (caterpillars). Butterflies are specific to their host plant and will not eat your other plants. Butterfly gardens can be large or small. Always look for the morning sun to power up your butterfly activity. They have solar panels on their wings and will bask in the morning sun before feeding.

Find us on: Facebook | Call: 321-626-7386 | Email: nativebutterflyflowers@gmail.com