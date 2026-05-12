Brevard Humane Society Hosts the Annual Cinco de Critters fundraiser on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Chaparral Mexican Grill in Cocoa

Brevard Humane Society’s Annual “Cinco de Critters” Returns to Support Homeless Animals

The Brevard Humane Society invites the community to celebrate compassion with a cause at its 14th Annual Cinco de Critters fundraiser on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Chaparral Mexican Grill in Cocoa.

From 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., guests can enjoy a full day of delicious food, festive drinks, and exciting activities—all while helping homeless animals in Brevard County. Ten percent of all sales throughout the day will directly support the Brevard Humane Society’s lifesaving programs.

This year’s event will feature:



🎉 “Yappy Hour” drink specials from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 🎟️ Prize drawings and a silent auction beginning at 4:00 p.m.

beginning at 4:00 p.m. 🍹 A variety of themed beverages and menu favorites

Every meal purchased helps provide shelter, medical care, and second chances for animals waiting to find their forever homes.

“Cinco de Critters is a wonderful example of our community coming together to make a real difference for animals in need,” said Theresa Clifton, Executive Director of the Brevard Humane Society. “When people show up, share a meal, and participate, they are directly helping us continue our mission of saving lives every single day.”

While the event celebrates our love for animals, pets are not permitted inside the restaurant, and guests are kindly asked to leave their furry friends at home.

The Brevard Humane Society encourages the community to gather friends, family, and coworkers for a fun and meaningful night out that supports a vital local cause.

For more information, please visit BrevardHumaneSociety.org or contact events@brevardhumanesociety.org.

About Brevard Humane Society

The Brevard Humane Society is a no-kill, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1952. As the oldest established animal welfare organization in Brevard County, the organization is dedicated to providing shelter, compassionate care, adoptions, and community education for homeless and abandoned animals.

The Brevard Humane Society is not a county agency and relies on donations, events, and community support to continue its lifesaving mission.

“No more homeless pets…Spayed/Neutered…Adopted.”