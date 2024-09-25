WFIT's Local News Update September 25, 2024 AM

Judge allows lawsuit, alleging Florida failed to prevent sewage spills into IRL.

A federal judge this week refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that Florida has violated the Endangered Species Act because of sewage discharges into the Indian River Lagoon that have helped lead to manatee deaths. Rick Glasby has the details:

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection wanted the court to toss out the lawsuit filed by an environmental group. The group contends that the department has not adequately regulated sewage-treatment plants and septic systems, leading to discharges that killed seagrass — a vital food source for manatees. The focus of the lawsuit was the 358 manatees that died in Brevard County in 2021. The lawsuit involved part of the Indian River Lagoon from the Melbourne Causeway in Brevard County to Turnbull Creek in southern Volusia County. US District Judge Carlos Mendoza rejected the motion filed by Florida DEP to toss out the lawsuit.



In related news, federal wildlife officials have proposed expanding the "critical habitat" for Florida manatees. The US Fish and Wildlife Service wants to double the area where large numbers of manatees are known to congregate. The expansion would include areas from Vero Beach to the northern Indian River Lagoon in Indian River, Brevard, and Volusia counties.

Disabled American Veterans Building needs repairs

Rodney Deflumeri, commander of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32, says the nonprofit's building in Melbourne desperately needs repirs.

The building was originally built in 1947 and served as the Eau Gallie Chamber of Commerce.

Veterans from all over Brevard County, and from South Florida, come to the chapter for help with their free benefits paperwork.

Deflumeri said There is rotted wood on the main building and storage sheds, rusted metal, and even flood damage.

Additionally, the chapter needs more space. Only 25 veterans can be seated as they wait in cramped quarters for their appointments. The lack of space has become a serious challenge because, so far this year, the organization has helped nearly 1,300 veterans.

Disabled American Veterans rent the property from the city of Melbourne for $1 a month. But they still need financial help to make repairs.

“It should be something where a veteran comes here to do claims work and they should be proud to come here, proud to see this area,” he said.



Brevard Moms for Liberty gives schools pocket Constitutions; adds info on the organization

In 2023, Brevard's chapter of Moms for Liberty, a conservative parents' group, donated around 7,200 pocket Constitutions to Space Coast middle schools, receiving both praise and criticism. During Constitution Week, they distributed more Constitutions and handouts about their organization across the county.

The 2023 donation occurred as new state rules restricted classroom content and required parental consent for certain activities.

School Board Chair Megan Wright praised the group as "fearless mamas" for their efforts, but some residents, like Abigail Aguilar, criticized the move as hypocritical.

Along with the Constitutions, a Brevard teacher noted the donation included a Moms for Liberty tote bag and handouts with information about the organization, promoting opposition to "woke indoctrination," and a map of Moms for Liberty chapters around the country.

Brevard Public Schools has policies allowing certain entities to distribute materials, including the district and affiliated organizations. Last year BPS said the Constitutions didn't fall under a specific policy.

Constitution Week is celebrated every year from Sept. 17 through Sept. 23, with the goal of commemorating the document's history and its importance today.

More Info: www.floridatoday.com