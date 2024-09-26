WFIT's Local & State News - September 26 2024 PM

Helene update.

Hurricane Helene intensified into a major Category 3 hurricane this afternoon with 120 mph sustained winds. The National Hurricane Center is predicting it will grow further, bringing devastation to Florida’s Gulf Coast and inland toward Tallahassee. Nearly 20 tornado warnings have been issued across Florida since midnight including in Brevard and Volusia counties.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts tropical storm conditions through tonight in Brevard as Hurricane Helene moves up the Gulf toward the big bend area of Florida. A high surf advisory, flood and tornado watches are also in effect in Brevard until tomorrow.

Port Canaveral was closed today by the Coast Guard, and the Port expects that cruise ships due in on Friday will be delayed. If you’re planning on sailing from Port Canaveral over the next few days, confirm departure dates with your cruise line.

If you have a flight out of Melbourne or Orlando airports soon, you’d be wise to check with your airline. Although the airports may be open, flights may be delayed or cancelled, particularly if the inbound flight is coming from Atlanta or Charlotte.

Mathers Bridge, which connects the tip of Merritt Island to the beachside was closed today to boats. It will re-open following an inspection to ensure the bridge, built in 1927, is safe to operate. It remains open to cars and trucks.

Brevard Public Schools plan on re-opening on Friday. Eastern Florida doesn’t offer classes on Friday, and Florida Tech is operating on a normal schedule.

NASA mission to the ISS.

SpaceX is still targeting this Saturday afternoon for the launch of a crewed mission to the Space Station. The Falcon 9 performed a successful test firing of its engines on Tuesday, and was then rolled back into its hanger at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station until the weather improves. The flight of a NASA astronaut and Roscosmos cosmonaut is currently scheduled for 1:17PM Saturday, weather permitting. The 45th Weather Squadron is predicting only a 45% chance of unfavorable conditions, but the seas over the ascent corridor pose a moderate risk in the case of an abort.

Palm Bay Christian school principal charged with $50,000 fraud.

A principal at a Palm Bay Christian school and his wife face theft and fraud charges. An investigation revealed they had stolen $50,000 in state school voucher money for personal expenditures. Ryan Lugo, principal of El Sinai Christian Academy, and his wife are each charged with grand theft.

Tourist council questions plan to use hotel tax to help pay for lifeguards.

Just a day after the Brevard County Commission approved using a combination of general funds and tourist tax dollars to fund ocean lifeguards, that decision is under fire. Brevard County Tourist Development Council members are questioning the legality of the county's use of tourist tax money to help pay the salaries of lifeguards. The council wants Florida's Attorney General's Office to weigh in on the matter. They want the County Commission to seek a legal opinion from the Attorney General’s Office. Of the $3.7 million funding package for lifeguards for the next budget year, nearly $1.6 million will come from the tourist tax.

