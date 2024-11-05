WFIT Local News Update November 5, 2024 AM

It’s election day.

About 60% of eligible voters in Brevard have already cast a ballot. The polls are open today from 7 AM to 7 PM. Rick Glasby has details about the voting process:



In general, the busiest voting times are 7 AM to 8 AM, lunchtime, and 5 PM to 7 PM. So, avoid those times if you can. Your voter information card has the name and address of your polling place. Or you can find your precinct at VoteBrevard.gov. To be allowed to vote you must show a valid, unexpired ID, with your name, photo, and signature. The photograph on the ID is compared to the person standing before the poll worker, and the signature on the card is compared to your signature on the precinct roster. And yes, you may wear a t-shirt, button or hat that shows your political preference, but you cannot actively campaign for a candidate. If you received a Vote-by-Mail Ballot but decide to vote in-person on Election Day, bring your Mail Ballot with you to surrender to an election official.

To track your vote-by-mail ballot to make sure it was received and counted. go to your votebrevard.org and type in your name and date of birth.

Brevard County Mosquito Control Overnight Spraying in Early November

Brevard County Mosquito Control, in partnership with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will conduct FEMA-funded aerial spraying overnight between Sunday, Nov. 3, and Tuesday, Nov. 5. Aircraft will be spraying all mainland areas west of I-95, all areas north of SR 46, and all areas north of SR 520 on Merritt Island. Spraying schedule is approximate and may be delayed due to weather or other factors.

Brevard County Mosquito Control has already conducted approximately 100,000 acres of countywide mosquito treatments by ground and air since Hurricane Milton impacted Brevard County and will continue to do so until mosquito levels are reduced to safe and manageable levels through normal prevention and treatment practices.

For daily spray schedules and mosquito-borne illness prevention information, visit the Mosquito Control Department’s webs



Daylight Saving Time ends watering restrictions in effect

The end of Daylight Saving Time signifies the time to reset irrigation systems to water no more than once a week.

According to St. Johns River Water Management District Water Conservation Coordinator Deirdre Irwin, “Lawns and plants need less water in cooler months, and watering less conserves our water resources while keeping landscapes healthy.”

Adjusting landscape watering not only saves water but also strengthens lawns and plants by reducing the risk of mold, fungus, weak roots, weeds and pests.

The District enforces watering restrictions Nov. through mid-March. Restrictions limit irrigation to one day per week as follows:

Saturday for residential addresses ending in odd numbers or with no address

Sunday for residential addresses ending in even numbers

Tuesday for non-residential properties

No irrigation is allowed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.



Leftover Halloween candy

Left over Halloween candy? Donate it to Solders’ Angels a Texas-based charity that supports military members, veterans and their families.

In Brevard County, Pearl Pediatric Dental is accepting donations until Nov. 14.

American Veterans EMPOWERMENT Team also is collecting candy for troops.

Candy donations and toiletries can be brought to 7350 Shoppes Dr. #102, Melbourne.

Local schools often accept a donation of candy for use by teachers as an incentive

Check with nearby nursing homes or consider dropping off a bag of candy at your local fire station or a police department.

PSJ Community Foundation, is collecting candy for the city's holiday parade next month.



More: www.floridaytoday.com