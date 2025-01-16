© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
WFIT Local & State News

WFIT's Local News Update January 17, 2025 AM

By Terri Wright
Published January 16, 2025 at 10:06 PM EST

Volunteer Scientists and Business Committee Members Sought by County Commission

The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) Program seeks volunteers to serve on the Selection and Management Advisory Committee. The committee serves as an expert scientific advisory committee to the County Commission and staff on issues involving the acquisition and management of environmentally endangered lands acquired under the EEL Program.  The committee comprises seven members with science backgrounds and two with business, finance or real estate backgrounds.

The submission deadline is Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 5pm.

WFIT Local & State News
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright