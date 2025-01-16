WFIT's Local News Update January 17, 2025 AM

Volunteer Scientists and Business Committee Members Sought by County Commission

The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) Program seeks volunteers to serve on the Selection and Management Advisory Committee. The committee serves as an expert scientific advisory committee to the County Commission and staff on issues involving the acquisition and management of environmentally endangered lands acquired under the EEL Program. The committee comprises seven members with science backgrounds and two with business, finance or real estate backgrounds.

The submission deadline is Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 5pm.