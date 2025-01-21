WFIT's Local News Update January 21, 2025 AM

Smaller groups could again be eligible for Brevard County tourism grants.

Brevard County could again begin funding smaller cultural groups with tourism tax money. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

In a workshop discussion last week, representatives of those organizations implored the county commissioners to reconsider rule changes that made many groups ineligible for grant money last year. In previous years, smaller events with a minimum of 1,000 out-of-county attendees could receive $10,000 in grant money from the county. The Board of County Commissioners last year voted to award grant money only to larger events drawing over 5,000 out-of-county visitors, making them eligible for $50,000 in grant money. Now about $100,000 in grant money is leftover from last year. It could be divided evenly between the five county commissioners to disburse to cultural events in their respective districts. It’s seen as a way to compensate smaller groups who missed out on grants. The Board of County Commissioners will vote on the matter at its January 28th meeting.



Florida teacher shortage continues to improve as number of uncertified teachers rises

The number of courses taught by teachers who aren’t certified in their assigned subject area has risen by 16% over the last three years.

According to the Florida Education Association’s last count, there are more than 3,197 teacher vacancies at the midway point of the school year in Florida. That’s an improvement from last year at the same time, but another concerning trend is uncertified teachers in classrooms.

There’s also been little improvement in filling open bus driver or teacher-aid roles in the state.

According to a report filed with the Florida Department of Education, special education and technology education teachers are in the highest demand in the state.

To attract and retain teachers in these and other areas, the FEA is asking the legislature to “invest $1,000 more per student each year” during the upcoming legislative session.

Medical marijuana company appeals Florida judge's ruling on Circle K pairings

Green Thumb Industries announced in October 2022 that it planned to open 10 pot dispensaries adjacent to Circle K locations across Florida, but an administrative law judge ruled against it, siding with state health regulators.

The company, which operates Rise dispensaries in Florida, filed a notice Thursday asking the 1st District Court of Appeal to review the Jan. 7 ruling.

News about the potential partnership between Circle K and GTI sparked national headlines and caused ripples at the Office of Medical Marijuana Use, which regulates pot companies.

The pending petition, in part, questioned state health officials’ position that locating a dispensary adjacent to a convenience store would increase crime risks.



MLK Celebration

This evening, join the Florida Tech Office of Alumni Affairs, the Black Student Union, and the Evans Library in a celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and achievements.

Beginning at 5 pm on the Evans Library’s third floor in front of the “Breaking Barriers” mural featuring Dr. Julius Montgomery.

At 7 pm the 2025 MLK Commemoration will begin in Florida Tech’s Gleason Performing Arts Center.

This event will include a live rendition of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech, musical performances, powerful speakers, and an awards ceremony where two outstanding community members serving Brevard County will be recognized. Admission is free.

The 2025 MLK Commemoration Award honorees are Rev. Dr. Lorenzo Laws and Albino “Bino” Campanini.

