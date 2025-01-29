WFIT Local & State News - January 29, 2025 PM

Florida legislature pushes through immigration bill.

The Florida legislature passes an immigration bill late last night. State Republican leaders made last-minute changes to the bill after feedback from the Trump administration. The proposed legislation was designed to make it easier for Washington to hound undocumented immigrants. The bill has a price tag of $515 million, with $100 million going to a grant program to reimburse local law enforcement to help support federal immigration laws. The bill also includes a repeal of in-state tuition for “dreamers.” The question now: Does DeSantis sign legislation that strips him of authority over immigration enforcement?

Due to the special legislative session in Tallahassee, the Brevard legislative delegation meeting scheduled for today in Cocoa has been cancelled. No new date has been set yet.

Randy Fine headed to Washington.

Brevard resident Randy Fine swept his primary in a congressional special election yesterday. He is now representing Volusia County to our north. Fine will face only minimal Democratic competition in the final election, so it’s likely he’ll head to Washington.

Melbourne pushes for closure of Daily Bread.

Melbourne City Council members held a heated meeting Tuesday to discuss a proposal to speed up the closure of the Daily Bread soup kitchen on Fee Avenue. During the meeting, business owners, residents, and city council members voiced frustrations with the non-profit and demanded its immediate closure. The non-profit was called to answer tough questions from council members during the meeting, during which the Executive Director of Daily Bread said he supported a shift in the organization’s mission to affordable housing.

Florida reading, math scores fall to lowest mark in more than 20 years.

Florida students scored significantly worse on national reading tests taken last year than in 2022. The Sunshine State’s eighth graders also struggled on the national math test, posting the state’s lowest scores in 20 years. The scores are based on tests given to a sampling of public school students across the country.

Brevard County changes tourism grant rules.

Brevard County commissioners changed the rules for granting money to cultural organizations and events yesterday. Smaller events will still go without the funding the received in previous years, and larger events have more flexibility. Events that draw 5,000 people or more to the county can choose between marketing support or direct reimbursement of expenses. The over $800,000 pot of money comes from Brevard’s tourist tax. There was discussion of setting aside $100,000 for smaller organizations and events, but they are still ineligible.

New speed limit on A1A in South Cocoa Beach.

Starting Thursday, the speed limit on A1A in South Cocoa Beach drops from 35 to 30 mph. The Florida Dept of Transportation says the new speed limit reduction extends between Minuteman Causeway to Crescent Beach Drive in Cocoa Beach. Fourteen new pedestrian crossways are also being added.

Ellis Road to close in Melbourne.

If you travel Ellis Road in Melbourne, you may have detour for a while. Ellis Road will be closed at West Hibiscus Blvd from February through mid-summer. The million dollar project will improve drainage on Ellis Road.

Rocket launch tonight.

Weather permitting, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will lift a communications satellite into orbit for the Spanish government tonight. The launch window extends from 8:34 p.m. to 1:53 a.m. Thursday.

