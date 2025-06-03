WFIT Local & State News - June 3, 2025 PM

Federal funding cut to coastal programs.

Officials are raising alarms over a Republican-backed budget proposal in the U.S. Senate that would eliminate all funding for State Coastal Zone Management (CZM) programs. Florida’s coastal counties rely on the funds to protect shorelines, promote tourism, and ensure public safety at the beach. The cuts are part of President Trump’s budget plan. Environmental advocates and county officials say the proposed cuts could have widespread effects across Florida’s coastal communities, including reduced protection of habitats for manatees and dolphins, and delays to infrastructure repairs along Florida’s beaches. The Florida Shore and Beach Preservation Association has urged its member counties to oppose the CZM cuts.

New law restricts cell phones in schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that will expand a restriction on cell-phone use in Florida schools. It revises a law that has prevented students from using cellphones during instructional time. The new law will prohibit cell-phone use throughout the school day in elementary and middle schools. It also will create a pilot program in six counties that will prevent cell-phone use in high schools throughout the school day.

Access to Abortions for Florida minors may be further restricted.

A Florida Appeals Court has further restricted access to abortions for minors in Florida who want the procedure without their parents’ knowledge. The court took an unusual legal step when it struck down as unconstitutional a law allowing minors to get abortions without parental consent. The court’s decision further restricts Florida’s already limited pathways to abortion, and sets up a possible question for the Florida Supreme Court.

Competitive swimming complex planned for Palm Bay.

A swimming complex designed for competitions is planned for a Palm Bay charter school. John Moran, founder of Pineapple Cove charter schools, plans to build a $6 million swimming complex next to the Palm Bay campus. The complex aims to attract regional swimming competitions and boost local tourism. It’s slated to open by the summer of 2026.

Put your hurricane kit together, now.

Now is the time to prepare for hurricane season before a storm is approaching Florida. In past years, residents were able to purchase such hurricane supplies as batteries, tarps, portable generators, reusable ice, coolers, and gas tanks without the added burden of paying sales tax. That might not be the case this year. A tax-free holiday for disaster supplies has not been approved by the Florida Legislature yet. Legislators have returned to Tallahassee to work out the details of the state's budget. And at issue is whether to maintain specific tax holidays or approve an overall reduction in the state's sales tax.

14 million lightning strikes in Florida.

Florida was hit by lightning 14 million times last year. That’s the statistic from the World Lightning Report from XWeather. Texas led the nation with 40 million lightning strikes, but Florida came in number two. Orlando was the US city with the most strikes last year.

Watch sea turtles come ashore and nest.

June is sea turtle month. The Sea Turtle Conservancy will take you on a night time walk to view turtles on the beach. This is a state-permitted, guided experience to possibly see a loggerhead sea turtle nesting. Visit ConserveTurtles.org for details and to register.

