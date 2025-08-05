WFIT Local & State News - August 5, 2025 PM

St. Pete next Florida city to be DOGE-d.

St. Petersburg is the next Florida city to be audited by Tallahassee’s DOGE team. They will be looking for activities involving climate change and diversity, equity and inclusion. The DeSantis administration also wants the names of anyone who taught or attended classes in those subjects. State Senator Michele Raynor said “This isn’t fiscal oversight, it’s political retaliation.”

Raw milk sickens 21.

The Florida Department of Health reports an outbreak of food-borne illnesses linked to raw milk. 21 people in Central and northeast Florida have been sickened by unpasteurized milk. Two of the victims suffered severe complications from bacteria in the raw milk.

Brevard snags another super-speeder.

Another super-speeder has been arrested in Brevard. This time a motorcycle was clocked going 150 mph on I-95. The rider weaved through lanes, passed vehicles on the shoulder, and exited and entered the interstate with state police chasing him. Joseph Becht crashed his bike near the St. Johns Parkway exit on I-95. He was taken to the hospital and then the Brevard jail. He faces multiple charges, including going more than 50 mph over the speed limit, fleeing police, and having an expired registration.

Unemployment claims in Florida dropped last week.

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Florida dropped last week compared with the week prior. The U.S. Department of Labor reports new jobless claimsfell to 4,928 in the week ending July 26, down from 6,331 the week before.

Small plane crashes in canal.

A small aircraft crashed in the C-54 canal in St. Sebastian River Preserve State Park yesterday afternoon. The pilot of was found "alive and well," walking a trail in the park after his experimental aircraft crashed into the canal west of Interstate 95. The canal runs along the southern border of Brevard County.

Judge orders officials to release Alligator Alcatraz documents.

Federal and state officials must provide by this Thursday all written agreements and contracts showing who has legal custody of the hundreds of detainees at Alligator Alcatraz. The federal judges order yesterday was part of an ongoing civil rights lawsuit against the state and federal government by immigration attorneys. They say “Alligator Alcatraz” detainees’ constitutional rights are being violated since they are barred from meeting lawyers, are being held without any charges, and a federal immigration court has canceled bond hearings.

Florida ranks among the worst states to have a baby.

Wallethub has released another survey that puts Florida in a bad light. According to the personal finance company’s study, Florida ranks among the worst states to have a baby. High child care costs and poor health care access contribute to Florida's low ranking. The Sunshine State came in at #44 based on a high infant mortality rate and low number of pediatricians per capita.

Florida man married to three women, at the same time.

A 50-year-old Florida man married three women he met on dating websites in three different Florida counties over a two-year period, but never got divorces or anulments. He was arrested after one of the wives discovered the deceit. The wives all blame the state of Florida for not cross-referencing marriage licenses between counties. Henry Betsey was sentenced to probation, a mental health evaluation, and told to stop visiting dating websites.

