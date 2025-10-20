WFIT Local & State News - October 20, 2025 PM

Brevard officials optimistic about Cocoa Brightline station.

Last year Brevard County's hopes of getting its own Brightline train station in Cocoa hit a setback when a $47 million Federal grant was denied. This year, however, transportation officials are more optimistic that the needed federal money will come through. At a recent meeting of the Brevard County Commission, commissioner Thad Altman said his conversations with the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization had given him hope that the project would be eligible for federal funding. There is currently $5 billion in federal money available for rail projects across the country. While the exact amount Cocoa and Brightline could get for the station isn't known, it's expected to be near the $47 million figure sought last time.

Florida Tech to offer free therapy to restaurant workers.

Florida Tech and a nonprofit organization have partnered to offer free telehealth therapy to food and beverage workers. Scott Gustafson, director of Florida Tech's Community Psychological Services, says the program allows him to train his graduate students while also reaching a population that “we wouldn't have been able to reach until now -- there is no downside.” The initiative provides up to 20 no-cost counseling sessions for food and beverage workers experiencing hardship.

Florida House proposes property tax cuts.

Florida House has rolled out proposals to cut property taxes, while also shielding funding for schools and law enforcement. Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez outlined the menu of proposals, which came as Gov. DeSantis has made a top priority of asking voters to slash homestead property taxes in next years election.

One proposal would exempt people ages 65 and older from paying non-school taxes on their homes. Meanwhile, Rep. Monique Miller of Palm Bay, is sponsoring a proposal that would phase out non-school homestead property taxes over 10 years. Under Miller’s proposal, the homestead tax exemption would increase by $100,000 annually. Almost all of the House proposals would require voter approval because they would be constitutional amendments. Lawmakers will consider the proposals during the legislative session that starts in January.

10,000 Starlink satellites in orbit.

Sunday’s Falcon 9 launch lofted more Starlink satellites to orbit. They are now 10,000 Starlinks circling the Earth. The first stage booster set a record by launching and landing 31 times.

Blue Origin may be on track to launch its’ New Glenn Rocket for the second time early next month. There was some chatter over the weekend that the rocket was damaged during transport, but if anything, there was only minor damage to the second stage of the rocket, and it’s not expected to delay the launch.

ICE stop results in dog bites.

On Friday night, deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a car near Clearlake Road and Reid Street in Cocoa. According to deputies, both occupants of the car provided Guatemalan IDs, but one started making a run for it. Deputies unleashed a K-9, who attacked the man. Both were placed on an ICE detainer and sent to jail until they are transported by Customs and Border Patrol to their country of origin.

