WFIT Local & State News - March 6, 2026 PM

Cities step up septic to sewer conversions.

Several Brevard County cities are accelerating a long-term push to move properties off septic systems and onto central sewer. The goal is to reduce nitrogen pollution in the Indian River Lagoon. The county and several cities are pairing sewer expansion with homeowner incentives and grants. Efforts are underway in Cocoa, Merritt Island, Rockledge, Palm Bay and Titusville.

Design for Pulse memorial unveiled.

Demolition of the site of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando is slated to begin in days. Yesterday a design for the memorial was unveiled. The memorial is planned for the site of the former nightclub in Orlando, where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded in what was then the nation’s deadliest mass shooting. Completion is scheduled for 2027.

Florida Senate approves bill targeting terrorist groups.

Legislation that would allow Florida leaders to designate domestic “terrorist” groups passed the state Senate on Thursday. Critics warn it could invite costly legal challenges because they believe it violates Floridians’ First Amendment rights. Islamic groups are particularly concerned about the consequences of the legislation because it specifically mentions “sharia” law, the duties required of Muslims.

State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith and other opponents say Florida already has laws to address domestic terrorism. They worry this measure could silence free speech and advocacy.

“ That is extraordinary authority that opens the door to political targeting and arbitrary enforcement, which we have already seen. We've already seen it here in the state of Florida under this administration, and we've seen it nationally.”

The bill approved Thursday now goes to Gov. DeSantis to sign into law.

Tax cuts for guns, camping gear and American-made beer.

The Florida House passed a tax cut bill Thursday aimed at saving money for gun owners and drinkers of American-made beer. The Florida Senate approved its tax proposal on Monday. That measure contains some similar provisions but also has key differences, which will have to be negotiated before the session is slated to end next week.

Another piece of legislation pending in Tallahassee would make Florida streets quieter. The Florida House passed a bill banning unnecessary engine revving. Motorcycles and mopeds would still be allowed if they stay under the 80-decibel noise limit. The transportation package also addresses school zone speed detection, golf cart regulations, and disabled parking permit rules.

Republicans lead Democrats in statewide races - but not by much.

The leading Democratic candidates for Florida governor, David Jolly and Jerry Demings, are within striking distance of Republican frontrunner Byron Donalds. A statewide poll conducted by the University of North Florida also found that independent voters are beginning to sour on President Trump.

Measles case rise in Florida.

Measles cases are continuing to rise in Florida. The Florida Department of Health now reports 124 cases of measles for the first two months of the year. Cindy Prins is an epidemiologist from the University of Central Florida. Data shows that Brevard County has been spared from measles, so far, but Prins says it’s only a matter of time before a case shows up.

“I don't think there's anything magical about Central Florida. I think you know right now, we've just been lucky, and unfortunately. I expect that at some point, we will have cases as well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that 95% of a population be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity against measles. However, the state shows that only 88% of Florida’s kindergarteners have received their shots.

