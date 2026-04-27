WFIT Local & State News- April 28th, 2026 AM

State Attorney drops charges against crosswalk painters.

Charges have been dropped against six people arrested last year for using chalk to protest the state’s erasure of crosswalk colors memorializing the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

The Orange-Osceola State Attorney cited flimsy evidence and a selectively enforced statute. James Houchins was arrested in November. He says the decision brings, quote "a sigh of relief."

“And I think this is a win for the whole community to show that, you know, come back out, chalk, stand up. And, I mean, personally, our little group, we're not going to stop. We've been at it for 246 days, and there's no, I mean, until they come back and paint it, we're not going to stop chalking.”

The demonstrations last year were prompted by the Florida Department of Transportation removing rainbow-colored crosswalk design near the former gay nightclub. The cases of the six arrested as part of the demonstrations languished in Orange County court for months as prosecutors considered the charges of defacing a traffic control device.

Special session for congressional redistricting

Lawmakers in the state of Florida are meeting today to discuss potential changes to Florida’s 28 congressional districts, although there are opposing views on the decision. Republicans hope to increase their seats among the districts, since President Trump's approval ratings have been declining and want to avoid issues with the state’s Fair Districts constitutional amendments that inhibit lawmakers from making changes to districts that directly harms or benefits a party . A poll from Emerson College found that 56% of Florida voters believe redrawing congressional maps is a, “bad idea”. The special session will be held in Tallahassee.

New sloths call Orlando home

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has taken in 13 two-toed sloths from Sloth World Orlando. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details. Sloth World Orlando imported at least 69 wild-caught sloths for a planned “slotharium” exhibit, but the attraction was permanently closed after 31animals died inside a warehouse without water or electricity. The 13 surviving sloths arrived underweight and dehydrated but are now stable, eating and drinking. They are being kept in a quarantine area for at least 30 days as they recover. Zoo staff will provide specialized care, giving them the best chance to heal and thrive. Donations are being accepted to help cover their expenses. Officials say the Central Florida Zoo’s intervention provides a safe, accredited environment and a path toward long-term recovery.

Launch day at the Cape.

SpaceX tried to launch a Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2024 this morning. But a stray thunderstorm scrubbed the launch attempt just minutes before liftoff. The next attempt may be Tuesday morning, at 10:17 AM.

Hopefully this evening ULA will have better luck. They have targeted 8:52PM for an Atlas V launch. The mission will send more Internet-beaming satellites to orbit for Amazon. There’s a 85% chance of favorable weather during the 29-minute launch window.

In other space news, NASA just announced joint plans with SpaceX to send another four astronauts into Earth orbit and onto the International Space Station. The mission will be called Crew-13 and both organizations are aiming to move forward with plans in September of this year.