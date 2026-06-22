WFIT Local & State News - June 22, 2026 PM

SpaceX to launch mysterious payload.

SpaceX is targeting early Tuesday morning for the launch of its mysterious Starfall capsules from Cape Canaveral. The small, disk-shaped capsules are designed for in-space manufacturing and cargo shipments. SpaceX calls it a technology demonstration. The Starfall capsules will orbit the Earth, and then make a splash down in the Pacific. The one hour launch window opens at 6:43 AM tomorrow morning.

In other space news, NASA’s next generation space telescope arrived at Kennedy Space Center yesterday. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope’s wide field of view and rapid survey capabilities should reveal billions of galaxies, hundreds of thousands of new exoplanets, and hundreds of blackholes. NASA is targeting launch no earlier than Sunday, Aug. 30. That’s eight months ahead of schedule.

Conformation of next UF president delayed.

The Florida Board of Governors hit a snag in approving a new president for the University of Florida. They delayed the confirmation vote for Stuart Bell as the next UF president. The head of the board said the delay isn’t connected to Dr. Bell, but to an alleged violation made by GOP megadonor and University of Florida Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini. The state's flagship university, UF has been without a permanent president since the summer of 2024.

Undocumented students may be banned from state colleges.

In other education news, Florida is considering banning undocumented students from attending state universities and colleges. The Florida Board of Governors wants to change admission rules to shut out undocumented students. There is a caveat: if a school has already admitted all other applicants, it may considered those who lack legal status. A vote will be held June 30 to finalize the rule change. It would apply to the University of Central Florida, Florida State, and UF, among others.

Brevard burn ban lifted.

So you’ve stocked up on fireworks for the holiday weekend, but will you be able to use them? Just in time for the holiday, Brevard County has lifted its burn ban. That means it’s now legal for you to shoot off fireworks. The rain from recent thunderstorms raised the drought index to 350-400. The burn ban went into effect back in February when the index exceeded 500. There is still a potential for wildfires to develop. Brevard County Fire Rescue urges you to exercise caution when using fireworks.

She loves you, yah yah yah.

While the Beatles only played one concert in Florida, the Beatles Museum is preparing to open its new home in St. Petersburg. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares details.

"Penny Lane," a Beatles Museum moved out of its Dunedin home of nine years last month... and its bigger space in downtown St. Pete is expected to open soon. Harlan Brown is the senior docent at the Museum.

“The variety. They come in, and they see things that they had when they were kids, and that sparks their memories, and it's wonderful.”

Brown says downtown St. Pete is the perfect place for Penny Lane, as it has the nation's highest concentration of museums. The museum's new location is set to open in late July.

Jack’s back!

Jack in the Box is returning to Florida after more than 40 years, with plans for three new restaurants in Brevard County: Cocoa, Melbourne and Palm Bay. The expansion into Florida is part of a larger strategic growth plan for the Southeast. The California-based chain is known for its diverse menu, including burgers, tacos, and breakfast items.