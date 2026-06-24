WFIT Local & State News - June 24, 2026 AM

Here's a local and state news update from Florida Today and WFIT. I'm Evan Niemczyk

The Orlando City Council has approved a three-year suspension of protections for historic buildings downtown.

Central Florida Public Media’s Molly Duerig has more on the new, looser development protocols that will soon take effect for Orlando’s Downtown Historic District.

"The ordinance approved Monday will, for three years, allow redevelopment proposals in Orlando’s Downtown Historic District to bypass the Historic Preservation Board. Right now, changes to the outside of buildings in the district must go before that board.

City staff say that step creates too many challenges for developers looking to invest in downtown. The goal, during the moratorium, is to study the economic impact of removing that step. Scott Sidler, a restoration contractor who formerly chaired the historic preservation board, urged commissioners not to do it.

“You're removing protections from some of your most treasured pieces of history to study what happens? That's like leaving the henhouse open to investigate whether the fox will come.”

Commissioners approved the ordinance, 4 to 2. It takes effect August 10th.

In Orlando, I’m Molly Duerig"

AI seems to be everywhere right now - and law enforcement isn't an exception.

WUSF’s Maria Avlonitis reports on Lakeland Police Department's multi-Million dollar proposal to bring in AI gear for everyday use.

You can read more about the equipment LPD is looking to get at W-U-S-F dot org.

"21-Million dollars is a lot of money. But LPD leaders think it's worth the cost to upgrade to AI equipment. Assistant Chief Hans Lehman says new tools can speed up certain tasks and help the department do their job more effectively.

"We don't have vacancies per se, but all the modeling shows to be more efficient or be better where we're at, we need another fifteen to twenty officers."

The money would go toward body cameras that translate over 50 languages in real-time, 911 AI assistance and drones that respond to emergencies while officers are on the way.

The request still needs the Lakeland City Commission's approval.

I'm Maria Avlonitis, in Tampa.

The Museum of Miami was selected as one of eight institutions nationwide to host a traveling exhibition featuring America's founding documents. WLRN’s Valentina Nunez reports.

"The Freedom Plane National Tour Exhibition showcases fundamental documents that have shaped our history; like the treaty of Paris, the articles of association, and there's even a draft printing of the Constitution. Here's Patrick Madden, CEO of the National Archives Foundation in Washington DC:

"The idea that Miami has all these different cultures and diversity in conversation, that's exactly what the founders were, you see in the edits in the notes. There was a lot of debate and difference, but they came around to a compromise."

The packed display allowed individuals and elected officials to see documents that have not traveled outside of the capitol for decades.

Natalia Crujeiras is the Museum of Miami's CEO and executive director.

"In a place like Miami, patriotism is not always inherited. It's something that we choose and that we earn and it's expressed through acts of service, sacrifice, and work"

The exhibition, she says, aims to spark curiosity and foster civic engagement.

I'm Valentina Nunez, in Miami"

The exhibition runs through July 5.

For these stories and more, visit Floridatoday.com and WFIT.org. I'm Evan Niemczyk.