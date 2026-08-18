WFIT Local & State News - August 18, 2026 PM

New CEOs for L3 Harris and ULA.

The CEO of L3 Harris has stepped down, amid allegations of misconduct. Christopher Kubasik has stepped down as Chairman and CEO and as a member of the L3 Harris Board effective immediately. The company declined to say what the alleged misconduct was, but said it was unrelated to the company’s financial reporting, customer relationships or operational performance. Sam Mehta was appointed President and CEO and a member of the Board. L3 Harris is Brevard County's largest-private employer.

In related news, United Launch Alliance named veteran aerospace industry executive Mark Peller as its next president and CEO effectively immediately. Prior to being named to the top position at ULA, he served as the chief operating officer responsible for the Atlas and Vulcan launch programs.

Amendment 3 wording ready for another review.

It’s primary election day in Florida, and and it’s not too late to cast your ballot. Polls are open until 7PM tonight in Brevard.

The wording for Amendment 3 is being toned down for the November election. Instead of “Save Our Homes from Excessive Property Taxes” the wording of the title is now “Increased Homestead Exemption.” Amendment 3 now also makes clear counties and cities would be required to use property taxes solely for public safety, schools, and select other expenses. The rewritten version is being submitted for another judicial review. Floridians vote on Amendment 3 in November.

Do Flock cameras pose a privacy concern?

Flock cameras are increasing in number across Florida and the nation. WFIT’s Terri Wright explains the controversy over the automated license plate reading cameras.

Often referred to as Flock cameras, after a leading automated license plate reader vendor, these AI-powered cameras are drawing bipartisan criticism over concerns about privacy and mass surveillance.

Unlike traditional Florida traffic cameras, which are typically triggered by actions such as speeding or running a red light, Flock and similar license plate readers continuously capture vehicle data. More than 120,000 Flock cameras are now in use across 49 states. The ACLU and Center for Democracy & Technology warn that networks of these cameras could enable warrantless mass surveillance with little oversight.

More cruise ship mayhem.

More mayhem reported on a cruise ship out of Port Canaveral. Brevard County Sheriffs deputies arrested two people after they entered another cruise passenger's cabin and started a fight. They hit three people, including a 9-year-old. The victims had asked the accused to quiet down on the ship. They were transferred to the Brevard jail, where their drink package is not included.

Merritt Island home invasion trial ends in mistrial.

A judge declared a mistrial Monday after a Brevard jury said it could not reach a verdict in the trial of three men accused in a deadly 2021 Merritt Island home invasion. The judge scheduled a hearing for late September to determine the next steps in the case.

NASA selects companies for payload processing.

NASA has selected four companies to provide payload processing facilities. $100 million will be split up between Blue Origin, L3 Harris, Firefly Aerospace, and All Points Logistics.

New monitoring at natural springs.

If you see a kayak decked out in sensors and cameras floating down Silver Springs State Park, it’s not looking at you, it’s looking at plants.

The St. Johns River Water Management District is launching new tech to survey eight freshwater springs. The kayaks will map and measure things like water quality and topography But will pay particular attention to the greenery growing underwater.

That’s according to Erich Marzolf, the district’s director of water resources.

“ Focusing on the vegetation really gives us insights on the health of the spring run, 'cause those plants are integrating the water quality, the flow, the light, all of that. They're integrating all of that over time with their presence and growth.”

Marzolf says the district plans to update the monitoring every three years, dnd display the results on a public-facing dashboard. The 600,000 dollar project replaces annual monitoring that staff used to do by hand.

