WFIT Local & State News - August 19, 2026 PM

Primary election results.

Yesterday’s primary election produced some surprising results. In the US Senate race, Angie Nixon defeated Alex Vindman. Some call it a blow for establishment Democrats. Nixon is a progressive Democrat - Vindman had a cash advantage, over 16 times that of Nixon. Nixon will now face Republican U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, a DeSantis appointee, in November.

Byron Donalds won the Republican nomination for governor, largely due to an endorsement from President Donald Trump. Donalds said he’ll continue the state’s march toward conservative policies:

“Whether Amendment 3 passes or fails, we are going to reform property taxes in our state with the goal of eliminating homestead property taxes once and for all.”

He will face Democrat David Jolly in the general election. At a victory party in Miami Lakes last night, Jolly said that Florida has a real chance to turn the page on nearly three decades of total Republican control.

“There is a new coalition emerging in American politics tonight, and it's starting right here in the state of Florida. A coalition rooted in the everyday majority. that understands the economy should continue to grow, but it's got to grow for everybody.”

In local elections, Megan Wright won the Brevard County School Board District 1 seat. The Districts 2 and 5 seats will go to a runoff election in November.

In the Republican primary for County Commissioner, Micah Loyd and Rob Feltner cruised to victories. Loyd will face Democrat Aldon Bookhardt and write-in candidate Stuart Buchanan and Nathan Slusher in the general election.

Feltner will go up against write-in candidate Cheyenne Brady-Mogle in November.

In the GOP primary for the Florida House, Brian Hodgers won over challenger Mark Lightner. Hodgers will face Democrat Juan Hinojosa in November. In the other statehouse race, Matt Woodside won the Republican nomination. He’ll face Democrat Daniel Lewis Cicirelli in the general election.

US Representative Randy Fine won his primary yesterday, but he was caught Sunday on a security camera peeking inside the porch mailbox of an Ormond Beach home and flipping through each letter. Fine’s office later confirmed to TMZ that it was the congressman seen on the Ring camera video. It is against federal law for anyone other than a Postal Service employee or the homeowner to tamper, remove or place anything inside a mailbox. The homeowner is not pressing charges, so it appears Fine will not face federal charges.

Help for parents of children with disabilities.

Finding a school for children with special needs can be difficult. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares a website that can help find one.

For parents of children with disabilities, finding a school that meets their child’s unique needs can be challenging. The TeaganAI platform aims to simplify the process by using a survey that asks about a child’s location, age, disability diagnosis, and needed services, such as behavioral support or occupational therapy.

The platform then generates a list of private, charter, and virtual schools that offer matching services. Parents can also see whether schools accept state vouchers, including the Family Empowerment Scholarship for students with unique abilities. The website is available 24/7 and currently includes school options in 33 Florida counties.

Outro: Visit Teagan AI dot tech to learn more.

Rocket launch set for Thursday.

SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 launch on Thursday. The four hour window opens at 11:19 AM tomorrow. It will be the 30th flight of the first stage booster. The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 80% chance of favorable launch conditions early during the window, declining to 50% by the window's end.