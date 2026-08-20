WFIT Local & State News - August 20, 2026 PM

Florida Dems prepare for battle.

Following a heated primary election, Florida’s Democrats are gearing up for an uphill battle come November’s midterm elections. WLRN’s Joshua Ceballos has this report.

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried is working to energize voters on a platform grounded in affordability. At the historic Ball & Chain bar in the heart of Little Havana, Fried gathered with Democratic candidates who won their primaries and are preparing for midterms.

“Seniors are worried about losing their Social Security and Medicare. Businesses can't keep a workforce. Floridians are done paying more and getting less. Republicans want this election to be about anything else. We won't let them change the subject.”

Democrats face steep competition in Republican dominated Florida, especially after recent redistricting severely diminished Democrat-led voting districts.

The party also faces internal division between establishment Dems and more left-leaning Democratic Socialists like Senate nominee Angie Nixon.

Fried said the party remains united on tackling the rising cost of living and battling President Donald Trump’s policies.

Brevard schools rank high in national poll.

Brevard Public Schools reports that five of its high schools are ranked among the best in the nation, according to US News and World Report. Two schools were in the top 100 nationally, and West Shore Jr/Sr High ranked in the top 50 in the nation, and #5 in Florida. Edgewood Jr/Sr High ranked #12 in Florida. The US News and World Report ratings were based on college readiness, Advanced Placement (AP) and International Baccalaureate (IB) participation, graduation rates, and state assessment scores.

Ousted L3Harris CEO was also forced out of Lockheed Martin job.

Christopher Kubasik's ouster as the L3Harris CEO was not the first time he was forced out of a company amid an allegation of misconduct. In 2012, Kubasik was set to become the CEO of Lockheed Martin when he was forced to resign after an ethics investigation confirmed that he had a close personal relationship with a subordinate. According to the Wall Street Journal, Kubasik won’t receive severance pay or benefits from L3Harris, Brevard’s largest commercial employer.

Aquarium at the Port faces lease challenge.

Brevard’s Bowen Aquarium at Port Canaveral is facing a lease hurdle ahead of its December groundbreaking. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The $140 million Bowen Aquarium will be located on 14 acres along the Banana River Lagoon and is projected to have a $128 million annual impact on the local economy.

The groundbreaking is planned for December, but the required lease must be modified to accommodate the funding, a mix of tourism grants, private donations, and bonds.

To break even, the aquarium would need around 1,000 to 1,300 visitors per day, raising concerns about the project's viability. However, banks and bond issuers have signed off on the aquarium's business plans.

The next Canaveral Port Authority Commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 9 a.m.

Are we having fun yet?

Personal finance company WalletHub ranked all 50 states to determine "the most fun states in America.” The study looked at 26 "key indicators of enjoyable experiences” that won’t break the bank. These range from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to nightlife options per capita. The top spot for fun was California. But Florida did come in at #2. West Virginia was dead last.

