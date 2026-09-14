WFIT Local & State News - September 14, 2026 PM

Brevard school board cuts the budget.

Brevard County's School Board approved a $1.54 billion budget for the 2027 school year. That’s a decrease of nearly $79 million from the last year. The budget reduction is mostly due to declining student enrollment. Superintendent Mark Rendell called it a “skinny budget.” But he emphasized the need for a 1% sales surtax, up for reapproval in November. The surtax is used to fund facility maintenance.

In related news, The Brevard County School Board is asking a judge to weigh in on a matter that could limit teachers' ability to challenge disciplinary measures. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Brevard Public Schools is challenging an arbitration ruling involving fired Satellite High School teacher Melissa Calhoun, who was disciplined for using a student’s chosen name without parental consent.

Arbitrator Mark Lurie ruled that Calhoun was improperly disciplined and ordered BPS to rescind the reprimand letter and to reconsider its recommendation to reappoint her. He did not order the district to rehire Calhoun or award back pay.

BPS argues the ruling conflicts with the teachers’ collective bargaining agreement. Brevard Federation of Teachers President Anthony Colucci says the challenge could make it harder for teachers to file grievances over disciplinary actions.

Center of civil rights movement in Cocoa rededicated.

A small Cocoa church parsonage that became the center of Brevard County’s civil rights movement was rededicated Sunday. The Orange Street residence earned a reputation for welcoming leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson. It was renamed in honor of the late WO Wells, one of the original Freedom Riders. Wells arrived in Brevard County in 1958 and led one of the first non-violent protests in the county shortly after. The parsonage was purchased by The REAL Church, and will provide drug-free housing and support for those rebuilding their lives.

What is the US Space Academy?

President Trump wants a U.S. Space Academy even though many details, including what it exactly it is, remain unclear. But Florida leaders are actively campaigning to have the proposed academy located here. The presidential executive order describes the Space Academy as a proposed NASA-led federal academy with the goal of preparing leaders to advance U.S. interests in space. Over the next few months, a group guided by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will build the framework for the Space Academy. Some say a scholarship program would make more sense than a physical location. Under that idea, students could receive scholarships to attend existing universities. Florida Tech President John Nicklow says “Florida Tech not only supports a Space Academy. Florida Tech wants to help build it.” Nicklow said Florida Tech has the space heritage, expertise and approach to lead the way.

Emergency Management gets more funding.

A report on the spending of Florida’s emergency and disaster response agency was finally released last Friday - two months late. The report revealed a $1.5 billion deficit by next summer. In the short term, the Florida Division of Emergency Management asked for another $250 million to pay already overdue bills - mostly related to the Alligator Alcatraz detention center. The Republican-dominated budget commission voted to approve the request on Friday. An additional $500 million in projected costs are predicted for this year. Democrats on the panel objected to paying more for immigration enforcement efforts, saying it should be left to the federal government.

