WFIT Local & State News - October 22, 2026 PM

About face on Amendment 3.

Gov. DeSantis had been hesitant to campaign in support of Amendment 3 - which reduces some homestead property taxes. But now that polls show that the changes to the state’s constitution doesn’t have the required 60% support to pass, DeSantis yesterday faced tv cameras to lobby in favor of the amendment. Opponents have warned that loss of tax revenue could put pressure on local budgets for public safety and other community services.

5 Florida newspapers have posted their Editorial Recommendations on the three Constitutional Amendments on the ballot. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

Though Florida is home to almost 2 dozen newspapers, only a small fraction provide editorial board recommendations during elections. The editorial boards of five Florida newspapers: the Miami Herald, Orlando Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, South Florida Sun-Sentinel, and Treasure Coast Newspapers, have offered recommendations — or endorsements of a No vote on Amendment 3.

According to the Miami Herald, “Amendment 3 is an ill-conceived, rushed proposal without a real explanation of consequences. If this amendment is approved, we can see deep cuts to local governments. … We'd see small cities and some rural communities going belly-up."

Outro: A complete list of the Newspapers and their recommendations on the Constitutional amendments can be found at Floridatoday.com

In other election news, candidates Angie Nixon and Senator Bernie Sanders came to Melbourne for a rally last Saturday, WFIT's Harrison Taylor has the details.

Bernie Sanders and Angie Nixon came to Melbourne last Saturday to an enthusiastic crowd. The event took place at the parking lot across from the Crowne Plaza Hotel in light rain and wind with an attendance of over one thousand people.

Nixon: What's up Brevard County? Are you ready for election day? Are y'all ready to fight back? Are you all ready to put an end to the corruption that is driving up our prices and ruining our democracy?

That was Senate candidate Angie Nixon, the democratic candidate for the United States Senate in Florida. Nixon voiced her support for unions and disapproved of the actions of her competitor Senator Ashley Moody.

Nixon: And I am so excited that I am going to Washington to fight alongside him, Senator Bernie Sanders

Independent Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders came down to Florida to tour the state with Angie Nixon and help drum up support for her campaign.

Sanders: Angie Nixon is a candidate who, unlike many in congress, understands what real life is about. She is from the working class and is going to fight for the working class.

Outro: Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Seven Brevard schools among the best in Florida.

Seven schools in Brevard County were named among Florida's top 100 elementary and middle schools by U.S. News and World Report. Freedom 7 Elementary School of International Studies in Cocoa Beach nabbed the top spot in the county and was ranked as the No. 7 elementary school in the state. Brevard also landed two middle schools ranked in the top 10. West Shore Jr./Sr. High was ranked at No. 6 and Edgewood Jr./Sr. High followed closely behind at No. 8.

Kennedy Space Center faces more layoffs.

NASA continues insourcing thousands of employees to become less reliant on external vendors for core functions. The latest contractor to be hit with potential layoffs is Aetos Systems. The company may let go 126 workers in December. Affected Aetos employees work on a contract covering telecommunications and IT services for NASA. NASA says the decision is about restoring internal competencies and is not a reflection on contractor performance.

