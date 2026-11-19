More flooding.

Brevard County faced "dangerous and life-threatening" flash flood warnings today for portions of the county after a night of heavy rain bands continued soaking the Space Coast. A sloppy area of low pressure continues to fuel relentless downpours across the Space Coast. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network more is on the way:

We are still saturated from earlier in the month and the St. Johns River is already in action or flood stage in many locations. Flash flooding will only expand with today’s rain, and flooding along the St. Johns River is likely to be a long duration event.

The St. Johns River near Cocoa broke a record set in 1953, as topped 18 feet, significantly higher than where forecasters had predicted.

Emergency personnel conducted water rescues in Brevard as roads north of the Pineda causeway flooded.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports some areas could see more than 15 inches of rain through Friday. More rain and gusty winds may continue into Saturday.

As if it wasn’t bad enough…

Now they say there’s an east coast storm with rain, wind, and coastal flooding could become 'Kyle'. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

As Brevard County receives heavy rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding, forecasters expect a low-pressure system to form Friday and strengthen as it tracks near or offshore of the Southeast coast. That could lead to flash flooding, flooded streets, and rising water in already saturated neighborhoods. The St. Johns River near Cocoa is already above major flood stage, and additional rain could push levels higher.

If the system develops sustained winds of at least 40 miles per hour and sufficient thunderstorms, it could become Subtropical Storm Kyle or Tropical Storm Kyle. That could bring rain, winds, coastal flooding, and beach erosion to areas from the Georgia coast to the Carolinas and at least parts of Virginia. The combination of an organizing storm, rain, and conflicting winds could lead to longer periods of heavy rain across a large section of the Space Coast.

Will classes resume on Friday?

All Brevard public schools, Florida Tech and Eastern Florida State College cancelled classes on Thursday. Monitor your school to see if classes resume on Friday.

Changes at the Brevard school board.

New members were sworn into the Brevard school board this week. Kyle Savage and Michele McCormack, who were endorsed by left-leaning groups, defeated candidates backed by Republican politicians and nearly $75,000 in spending from a conservative political action committee. They were welcomed by members of the community in a well-attended meeting Tuesday. John Thomas was unanimously approved as the new board chair, with Kyle Savage as vice chair. The school board will face challenges including a shrinking budget and the recent resignation of the superintendent.

ULA says Vulcan ran out of fuel.

Rocket company ULA is working on identifying the cause of Sunday’s failed attempt to launch satellites for Amazon. The Vulcan rocket was lost 10 minutes after its launch from Cape Canaveral. After reviewing flight data, ULA now says the anomaly was not caused by performance of the booster's Blue Origin-built engines. Preliminary indications are that the low booster thrust was the result of inadequate fuel supply from the vehicle. That’s good news for Blue Origin. It uses the same engines on its New Glenn rocket, targeting to return to flight in January.

