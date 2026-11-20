More rain.

Our area remains under a State of Emergency as historic rain continues to fuel widespread flash flooding. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that the storm system responsible for the deluge will not be quick to depart our area,

Right so unfortunately, the ingredients that are fueling the downpours are parked just off the Atlantic coast, and we’re in a situation where we had persistent downpours through much of the day yesterday, and that is likely to be the case today into tonight. Now, the heaviest accumulations are more likely to our north, but several additional inches of rainfall can’t be ruled out of the forecast for our area which is only going to enhance the flooding that is already occurring.

Megan says that rain should end from south to north on Saturday, but that winds will remain blustery, potentially gusting to 25 mph. Megan says that the system responsible for this flooding rainfall is being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, and that it could become a named storm as it moves away from Florida later this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports the Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River near Cocoa. Extreme rainfall over the headwaters of the St. Johns River has caused the river near Cocoa to rise through Major Flood Stage, well above its previous record flood stage set in 1953. Officials opened flood gates to release river water toward the Indian River Lagoon for the first time in nine years.

First responders rescued more than 100 people Thursday. Brevard County has opened two shelters for those impacted by the flooding: Walter Butler Community Center in Cocoa, and Joseph Davis Community Center in Melbourne.

In Palm Bay, the newly repaired Port Malabar Boulevard bridge was closed again amid new flood damage.

Flooding results in many cancellations.

WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us about some of the cancellations caused by the flooding.

Severe weather is disrupting activities across Brevard County. Brevard Public Schools, Eastern Florida State College and Florida Tech have canceled classes, extending the Thanksgiving break.

Brightline has suspended service between Orlando and West Palm Beach because of flooding along the rail corridor.

The 55th annual Space Coast Marathon and Half Marathon has also been canceled because Cocoa cannot provide police and fire support while crews respond to flooding. Runners will automatically be transferred to the virtual event, and results will be accepted through December 20th. Race packets are available at the Running Zone.

Advent Lutheran Church has postponed its food pantry distribution until Tuesday, November 24th, from 5 to 6 p.m. Several medical groups have also canceled elective procedures scheduled for Friday.

Outro: Melbourne City facilities and City Hall remain closed. Brevard Government Offices also closed today.

Kennedy Space Center has issued an alert that north and south gates on S.R. 3 are all closed due to flooding. Space Commerce Way is also closed because of flooding on northern Merritt Island. This roadway leads to Blue Origin's manufacturing complex and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.

Where’s FEMA?

Gov. DeSantis expanded his state of emergency order for the Nov. 2 flooding event to include Brevard. U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos said it has historically taken 30 to 60 days for FEMA to release individual relief, but he hopes for an expedited time frame.

