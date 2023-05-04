Voter education and registration groups react to the elections bill that targets their efforts

This week on Florida Matters, we discuss an elections bill passed by the Florida Legislature that limits third party groups from registering voters. On Friday, lawmakers approved Senate Bill 70-50. It now awaits the governor's signature.

The bill shortens the length of time voter registration groups have to return completed forms to county elections officials from 14 days to 10 days. It imposes higher fines on forms that are returned late.

Host Matthew Peddie talks with Amy Keith, program director for Common Cause Florida, a nonprofit, voter education group, and Cecile Scoon, president of the League of Women Voters Florida.

They discuss the effect the new rules will have on the work of voter education groups and third party voter registration groups, who often reach underserved voters and communities.'

But earlier in the show, Peddie is joined by Mitch Perry, senior reporter for the Florida Phoenix, for a conversation about legislation still in play as the final week of session kicked off.

Some big and controversial legislation has already become law this session. Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed bills that tackle affordable housing, concealed carry and education, among other measures.

We’re in the final week of session, which is often when a flurry of bills are sent to the governor’s desk. Peddie and Perry spoke Tuesday morning via Zoom about bills that will have an impact on tenants' rights, immigration and constitutional amendments.

