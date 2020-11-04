Tropical Storm Eta Forecast To Approach Cuba And South Florida This Weekend

Hurricane Eta has weakened into a tropical storm early Wednesday and is expected to turn into a tropical depression soon as it continues to move across Central America.

Forecasters predict its turn back into the Caribbean Sea in the next few days will let it strengthen into a tropical storm again before it moves across Cuba and approaches South Florida this weekend.

“While it is too soon to determine the exact timing, magnitude, and location of possible impacts from wind and rainfall, interests in Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys should monitor the progress of Eta through the week,” forecasters wrote.

Read more from our news partner at The Miami Herald.

