The Lochloosa West fire is now over 100 acres in Alachua County

The Florida Forest Service Waccasassa Forestry Center says a new brush fire in Alachua County has now burned over 100 acres and is 0% contained. The fire broke out around 1:00 pm on Monday in Hawthorne near Cross Creek. South County Road 325 is now closed from CR-346 all the way to SE-152. Air quality will be reduced which may affect those sensitive to smoke. The smoke has been moving west and even reached the University of Florida. Visibility will be reduced if you are on the road, so use caution.

Do not use any drones near the fire at this time, and avoid the area. The FFS says three helicopters and a drone are already on the scene to help put out the fire. So far, there are no evacuations and no structures damaged.

Relative humidity values are sitting between 20-30% across Alachua County. It only takes one small spark to latch onto dry vegetation for wildfires to spread rapidly. Do not have any open flames outside especially since the county is under a burn ban.