Dangerous heat for Mother's Day weekend across parts of Central and South Florida

Humidity is creeping up across Florida, especially in the state's southern half. Temperatures across Central and South Florida will continue to run well-above average throughout the weekend, with little chance for showers and storms, less across South Florida.

Key West International Airport recorded a record high temperature of 92F today. The previous record was set in 1873. Very warm and humid conditions wil continue through the weekend. Remember to take breaks and stay hydrated! pic.twitter.com/TuGHr8Awha — NWS Key West (@NWSKeyWest) May 8, 2026

Friday produced record temperatures across Key West, with a high temperature reaching 92, breaking the record of 91 on a day like today. Although some Central Florida cities, like Melbourne and Daytona, set record highs on Thursday, Friday afternoon was scorching, but no records were broken. It was also very hot across South Florida, although temperatures there stayed just shy of records. A similar pattern is expected Saturday, with record high temperatures once again possible across Central Florida.

Mother's Day brunch will be a hot and muggy one across Central and South Florida. Stay hydrated.

Forecast highs across Florida will remain well above average throughout the weekend. Although conditions will stay mostly dry across South Florida, a stray light shower could develop across Southeast Florida Saturday afternoon.

The High Heat continues into the weekend! Make sure to stay hydrated, take cooling breaks, and keep an eye for children and pets before you lock your car. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/BZAB5SYyHh — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 8, 2026

By Sunday, rain chances across Southeast Florida will increase slightly to around 20 percent. Overall, the weather should not significantly impact outdoor plans, as any showers that develop will move relatively quickly.

Central Florida will remain dry through Saturday, but by Sunday, the first front will stall across the state, helping to ignite a few isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms could reach the Orlando area late Sunday afternoon as they move from north to south.

⚠️ The danger doesn’t end when the rain stops. Extreme heat is a major risk during cleanup.

💧 Drink water BEFORE you’re thirsty.

🧢 Wear light, breathable gear.

⏲️ Take frequent breaks.

🛑 Stop immediately if you feel dizzy or nauseous. pic.twitter.com/njhiB0naTX — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) May 8, 2026

The heaviest and most persistent storm activity will remain focused across North Florida and the Panhandle, where a few storms could become severe, with damaging winds being the primary threat.